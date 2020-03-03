Obituary: Erma Jo Atkinson

November 29, 1944 ~ February 28, 2020

Erma Jo Atkinson passed peacefully, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at her home in Buhl, Idaho. On this day, the world lost an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, relative, and friend. All those who knew Erma will recall her love for the outdoors, her animals, her family, and remember her with a smile.

Erma was born November 29, 1944, in Hood River, Oregon, a daughter to Otha and Rachel Manson. She attended high school in Jerome, Idaho, and graduated in 1962. She married her life-long love, Grant Atkinson, in 1965. They built their life together in Buhl, Idaho and had two children, Tracy and Kelly.

In the 1960’s, Erma enjoyed working for Buhl Animal Clinic, aiding/assisting Dr. Hammerquist with dairy cattle health and operations. She used this experience to begin, grow, and operate her own dairy as well as help Grant farm over 200 acres. She sold her milk to Avenmore (later Glanbia) and was awarded several quality awards. The most memorable is when she was awarded a trip for two to travel to Ireland to experience dairy farming abroad. It was a memorable experience. After 32 years, Erma retired from dairy farming in 2007. After retirement, she and Grant continued to maintain a small farm, cattle, and horses.

