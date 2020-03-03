Obituary: Erma Jo Atkinson

November 29, 1944 ~ February 28, 2020
Erma Jo Atkinson passed peacefully, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at her home in Buhl, Idaho. On this day, the world lost an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, relative, and friend. All those who knew Erma will recall her love for the outdoors, her animals, her family, and remember her with a smile.
Erma was born November 29, 1944, in Hood River, Oregon, a daughter to Otha and Rachel Manson. She attended high school in Jerome, Idaho, and graduated in 1962. She married her life-long love, Grant Atkinson, in 1965. They built their life together in Buhl, Idaho and had two children, Tracy and Kelly.
In the 1960’s, Erma enjoyed working for Buhl Animal Clinic, aiding/assisting Dr. Hammerquist with dairy cattle health and operations. She used this experience to begin, grow, and operate her own dairy as well as help Grant farm over 200 acres. She sold her milk to Avenmore (later Glanbia) and was awarded several quality awards. The most memorable is when she was awarded a trip for two to travel to Ireland to experience dairy farming abroad. It was a memorable experience. After 32 years, Erma retired from dairy farming in 2007. After retirement, she and Grant continued to maintain a small farm, cattle, and horses.
Erma especially loved exploring nature and riding horses. She never missed an opportunity to ride with her faithful friends. Although a seasoned horseback rider, she enrolled in horse-riding classes every semester at College of Southern Idaho to continue to build skills and provide mentorship, knowledge, and inspiration.
Erma also enjoyed riding, camping, fishing with her family, and completing the daily crossword puzzles. Nothing made her happier than to have all her kids and grandkids together. She was always so proud to share in their accomplishments and often traveled to watch the grandchildren in their sports and activities. She never let a moment of life escape her appreciation.
Erma is survived by her husband, Grant Atkinson, Buhl; her children, Tracy Atkinson (Kim), Boise and Kelly Atkinson (Julie), Boise; her grandchildren, Leighann Cole, Matthew Atkinson, Katelyn Atkinson, and Marcus Atkinson; her great grandson, Elliot Atkinson; her brother, Dennis Manson; and also survived and loved by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otha and Rachel Manson; two sisters, Kathryn and Roberta; and her grandson, Jared Cole.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St, Buhl, with graveside service concluding at West End Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Erma’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
130 9th Ave N
Buhl, ID 83316
