TWIN FALLS – Erma Ellen George, 93 of Twin Falls, passed away June 3, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Erma loved her family more than anything in life and dedicated her life to the care and support of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The all miss her very much.
She married Richard in 1948 and began farming in Twin Falls. In 1966 Richard & Erma purchased a farm in Milner, Idaho where they resided for many years. The last two years Erma lived with her son in Twin Falls.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents, John and Flora Peret; husband, Richard George; daughter, Lynda George. She is survived by her children, Rodney George of Twin Falls, Richard W. (Monica) George of Houston, Cheryl George of Boise, and Phillip (Joan) George of Kimberly; honorary son, Hiroaki (Horuku) Okamoto and their daughter Lisa Okamoto; grandchildren, Amber (Rick) George of Pocatello, Joshua (McKenzie) George of Twin Falls; great grandchildren, Brody George, Jarett George and Hudson George.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.