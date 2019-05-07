July 2, 1936—May 4, 2019
Erika Mumm died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a short battle with kidney disease.
Erika was born in Hamburg, West Germany, July 2, 1936, to Hans and Erna Wohlert. She immigrated to Red Oak, Iowa, in 1955 and two years later married Willard Mumm. They raised five children: Marvin, Marlys, Mike, Monica and Mark. In 1968, the family moved to Idaho, living south of Twin Falls. Erika cooked in the kitchen at Immanuel Lutheran School before starting her 25 year career as the cook for the Twin Falls County Jail, retiring in 2001. Erika enjoyed sewing, making clothes for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed family gatherings at her home south of Kimberly.
Erika is survived by Marvin Mumm (Denise), Marlys Massey (Jim), Roxanne Mumm, Monica Brown (Daron), and Mark Mumm (Camella); grandchildren, Angela Vanhoozer (John) Jurgen Mumm (Kerin), Jason Mumm (Jessica), Willard Mumm (Amanda), Ralph Mumm (Kara),Duston Brown, Jared Mumm, Stefanie Brown (Jake McLain), Anna Jackson (Rick), Max Mumm, and Elizabeth Mumm; great grandchildren, Jesse Graybill, Amy Brown, Bailey McLain,Aurora Mumm, and Amiyah Mumm.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard, and son, Mike.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.