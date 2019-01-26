April 14, 1986—January 21, 2019
Eric Stephen Hopkins, age 32, passed away in a tragic accident on January 21, 2019, at his home in Jerome, Idaho.
Eric is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Courtney Ryanne of 16 years. They were married in Farmington, New Mexico on October 20, 2006. He leaves behind three amazing children, Haley Alexandra, 16, Genesis Eve, 10, and Nicholas Aaron 9.
Eric is lovingly remembered by his heartbroken mother, Lynn Erickson of Coeur d’Alene, his sister and protector, Sara Hopkins of Fairfield, and the little brother he loved like a son, Kyle Matthews, of Jerome. His niece Aspyn Christine, and nephew Gabriel Jordan and his mother Elizabeth Colón.
Eric was born on April 14, 1986, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He graduated from Project CDA in 2005 and went to work in the oil fields of New Mexico, and Colorado as a Derrickman on the Drill Rigs. He and his family moved to Jerome in 2012 where he became an amazing Tile Setter who took great pride in his craftsmanship.
Eric loved spending time with his family. He loved playing soccer with Haley, board games and brain busters with Genesis, and video games with Nicholas. He was a great artist and a great friend. He loved working on his truck, snowboarding, the outdoors, and eating a whole key lime pie. Most of all he loved God, his family, and helping others.
Eric is predeceased by his grandparents, Arthur and Billie Erickson.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations through the Go Fund Me account link on Facebook, or through your web browser, to help his wife and family with unexpected funeral costs and household expenses.
