Feb. 26, 1980-May 30, 2019
Our beloved, Eric Jayson Powell, died May 30, 2019 as the result of congestive heart failure, liver and kidney failure. He was 39 years old.
Eric was born in Logan, Utah on February 26, 1980, the son of David and Pamela (Houston) Powell. He attended school in communities across southern Idaho, playing baseball, football and basketball. He and Elly Suter married and had a daughter, Jayma Paisley, affectionately referred to as “Pumpkin” by her daddy. Following their divorce, he later married Trish Lovell and became a step-father to her daughter, Kourtnee Davis.
Most recently, Eric was a subcontractor for various moving lines. Eric enjoyed playing disc golf, especially at the Rock Creek Park disc golf course. He enjoyed playing softball and was so proud of his Masterbatters softball team. He liked camping and fishing and being outdoors. He enjoyed cooking; everyone loved eating his meals. Eric loved singing and sounded just like Marvin Gaye, although his versatility in singing lent his voice to many genres. He entertained many people with his karaoke songs. He said he tried his hardest not to like country music, but he couldn’t help himself. Eric was a Raiders fan through and through. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves play. He will always be remembered for his charming personality, great sense of humor, contagious laugh, disarming good looks, and welcoming smile. Eric was generous to a fault and would do anything to help someone in need.
Eric was preceded in death by his wife, Trish; baby sister, Kristen; his Grandma Dottie (maternal); Grandma Patricia (paternal); and niece, Ashdyn (Brandt and Crystal).
He is survived by his parents, Pamela Houston-Powell (Elaine) and David Jay Powell (Debbie); brothers, Aaron (Colleen), Brandt (Crystal), and Bryce Powell; sisters, Heather Powell Stanton (Kasey) and Chelsea Powell (Clint); paternal grandfather, Dean Jay Powell; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Eric’s public viewing will be held Tuesday evening, June 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2836 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. The memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, please join us for Eric’s “send-off” at Rock Creek Park’s disc golf course. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
