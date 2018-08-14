October 6, 1935 – August 14, 2018
BURLEY — Eola D. Luke, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 14, 2018, in Burley, Idaho. By her side was Gordon Luke, her best friend and husband of 61 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Eola was born in Sugar City, Idaho, on October 6, 1935. Her parents, William Oleen and Mary Delora (Bates) Dummer welcomed her as the fourth of what would be six children. Her given name—Mary Eola—reflected her mother’s first name and that of a special aunt. Her early life was spent in Sugar City, with short stops in Moscow for her father’s university schooling. Both of her parents were school teachers, and from an early age she developed a lifelong love of reading and learning. The Dummer family moved to Burley in 1943, where Eola attended school from third grade through high school. It was in Burley where she met and later dated Gordon. After high school graduation, she attended Ricks College and the LDS Business School.
Gordon and Eola were married on December 14, 1956, in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. Their early married years were spent in the Unity and Pella areas south of Burley. Along the way, Ann was born in 1958, Pamela in 1960, Glen in 1964, and Gary in 1966. In August 1969, Glen incurred a devastating brain injury during a car accident. Because of Glen’s handicap and recurrent seizures, the family moved closer to Burley a few years later. Two more children joined the family—David in 1972 and Susan in 1974. Years later, after the kids were mostly raised, a new farming endeavor took the Lukes to the Murtaugh area, where they spent more than two decades.
Eola embraced life as a farmer’s wife. She helped with animals, drove tractor, and delivered potatoes, grain and sugar beets during harvest. Beginning in 1976, she also functioned as a marvelous hostess for nearly countless visitors to the Lukes’ cabin in Island Park, Idaho. Throughout her life, Eola was devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she served in multiple callings in the Relief Society, Young Womens, and Sunday School programs. She also had a lifelong love for music. Eola sang and shared her musical talents in many different ways, and she continually helped her children with both the skills and confidence to perform.
Eola was an amazing wife and mother. She was extremely proud of her husband and her children and their various accomplishments. Without neglecting other family members, she gave her time, heart and soul to the care of their son, Glen. This included a two-year relocation to Piqua, Ohio, in the 1980s to allow Glen to receive treatment at a brain trauma facility. She continued to be Glen’s devoted primary caregiver as he reached his 20s and 30s and 40s. Glen passed away in 2012. Around the time of his death, Eola began to show some early signs of dementia. As this worsened, she moved to a care facility in 2016, and has resided with Gordon being next door since early 2017. The family is so grateful for the considerable help and care provided by Pomerelle Place and Auburn Crest Home Health & Hospice. Countless friends and family members also shared their love and support throughout Eola’s last few years.
Eola is survived by her husband, C. Gordon Luke of Burley; five of her children, Ann Bailey of Pocatello, Pamela Johnson (Chris) of Olympia, Washington, Gary Luke (Susan) of Boise, David Luke (Jody) of Middleton, and Susan Belliston (Matthew) of Pocatello; as well as four of her siblings, Nola Belle Holyoak (Richard) of Burley, Arthur Dummer (Georgia) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Laird Dummer (Vaudys) of Sandy, Utah, and Janet Putnam (Gil) of Idaho Falls. Eola is the proud grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her son, Glen, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Kirk Bailey; and one sister, Mavis Hanks.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 am. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
