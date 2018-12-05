March 1, 1930 – November 25, 2018
CHUBBUCK - Emma Margaret Byce, 88, passed away peacefully November 25, 2018 at a local hospital.
Margaret was born March 1, 1930 in Troy, Idaho to Gustaf Adolph and Sophie Caroline (Fredrickson) Torell. She graduated from Moscow High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Idaho.
Margaret worked at the Gooding Memorial Hospital and TB Hospital. She married James W. Byce on May 29, 1955 in Wendell, Idaho. Besides working at the hospitals, Margaret and James owned and operated Jim's Texaco in Gooding, Idaho until 1969. They purchased 940 acres in King Hill, Idaho which became Gopher Knoll Ranch. They ran 400 head of cattle and farmed alfalfa hay, grain, and sweet corn.
In 2007, they left the Magic Valley and moved to Chubbuck to be closer to her daughter and family.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Jim Byce, a daughter, Christy (Michael) Taylor, a niece, Margaret Ann (Phil) Grate, and a granddaughter Madeline Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Carl Torell, Paul Torell, Loyd Torell, and Clark Torell.
A graveside service will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Wendell Cemetery, 150 S. Nampa Street, Wendell, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. The family requests any memorial contributions be sent to Primary Children's Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.