Obituary: Emma Jean (Halbert) Perkins

April 8, 1931 – August 13, 2018
Our dear mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend, Emma Jean “Granny” Perkins, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Burley, Idaho, on August 13, 2018, at the age of 87.
Emma was born on April 8, 1931, in Bartlett, Kansas, to Wesley Clay and Cora Ethel (Clark) Halbert. She was the seventh of nine children. She graduated school in Murtaugh, Idaho. She married her sweetheart, Duward Monroe Perkins, on Feb. 15, 1948, in Hazelton, Idaho, and later, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Their first home was in Fairfield. They then moved to Burley on Overland Avenue and later bought three acres on Almo Avenue, where they lived until 2009, when Duward passed away. Emma moved to Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls and then back to Burley in 2015.
She devoted herself to family and worked hard to care for them. Her most cherished roles were those of wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. We will miss her warm homemade stew, rhubarb pie, potato soup, fools delight, apple slaw, sherbet floats and the candy jar always being full.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Emma centered her life around her love for the Savior and supported “Duke” as he served several years in the Logan Utah Temple. Her strong testimony was an example to all and will continue to be an influence for generations to come. She was involved with the mutual age girls (YWMIA) and was called to be the president over the young women in 1982. She also served in the sporting program, attended several girls’ camps, and was a devoted visiting teacher. She had a love for genealogy and spent many hours at her computer, indexing.
Emma worked several different jobs including as a phone operator in the mid-1940s. She also worked at Simplot/Ore-Ida. She loved bringing a smile to numerous people as a florist at Klinks for many years and worked at a craft store, Creative Treasures, in Burley. She also contracted to paint interiors of homes in Burley where her talents really shined.
Emma volunteered as a Pink Lady at Cassia Memorial Hospital. She received the highest award for most hours served in this position and was named president of the Pink Ladies in 1978. She loved to serve.
She was very creative and taught crafts and oil painting to others in the community. She was also a 4-H leader to the youth. Emma loved to travel, sew, go camping, make crafts, attend and organize craft fairs, watch and play sports, and, later in life, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
Emma is survived by her children, Vickie (Gary) Caldwell, Duward “Bub” Perkins, and Jean (Boyd) Phillips; her brother, Norman (Estelle) Halbert; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Duward M. Perkins; parents, Clay and Cora Halbert; three sisters, Ethel, Nancy, and Linda; four brothers, Clark, Jay, Bob, and Amos; and her daughter-in-law, Sandy.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. in Burley, with Bishop Boyd W. Phillips officiating. Burial will be Gem Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Monday, preceding the service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.