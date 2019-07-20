August 1, 1927 – July 12, 2019
Emma Edith Osterhout passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, with family by her side, at the age of 91.
Edith was born August 1, 1927, in La Harpe, Kansas, to Luther Elmer Warren and Emma Elizabeth Widman Warren. Edith had two brothers, Eugene Price and John Warren and two sisters, Pauline Warren Watson and Etta Warren Wright.
Edith and her family moved to Idaho when Edith was very young. At the young age of 15, Edith met the love of her life, Owen George Osterhout, on Valentine’s Day in 1943. They married on May 20, 1944, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on November 3, 1972. They had been married 61 years when Owen passed away on February 20, 2006.
To this marriage came five children: four sons, Larry Owen Osterhout, Danny Leon Osterhout, Gaylen Dean Osterhout, and Lynn E. Osterhout; and one daughter, DeAnn Edith Miller, who was tragically taken from them in a car accident in 1984.
Edith was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many callings, where she humbly served and thoroughly enjoyed. Edith was a hard worker and took pride in all she did and strived to be the best role model for her family and friends. She was known for her countless hours canning fresh garden produce as well as her delicious baking and famous homemade rolls, which were enjoyed by many. She loved to serve others and her community. Edith loved to visit on the phone with her friends and loved ones – especially with her daughters-in-law. She also enjoyed camping and cherished any time spent with family. Edith had a strong testimony of her faith and was a great example to her family members, church members, and community.
Edith is survived by her four sons, Larry Osterhout of Paul, Danny (Marcia) Osterhout of Declo, Gaylen (Marva) Osterhout of Burley, and Lynn (Christine) Osterhout of Declo; 18 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Emma Warren; her husband, Owen Osterhout; her daughter, DeAnn Miller; son-in-law, Ward Miller; grandson, Trinady Osterhout; a daughter-in-law, Dona Jo Osterhout; and all of her siblings.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.