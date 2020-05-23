Obituary: Emma Diane (Noble) Robinson

Emma and Bob A. trained and raced horses all over the Northwest. She loved the races and most times she would leave the day with more cash than anybody! She loved their trips to Portland, Los Alamitos, New Mexico, and Santa Anita. Their horses did well and they sold several high dollar horses. Bob kept busy with team ropings after retiring from rodeo (never did really retire) Emma went to all timing and at the chariot races she took tickets every winter. A “Ronald Reagan Republican” she campaigned for every candidate from Goldwater to Bush. She was an avid letter-to-the editor writer on the topic of politics! Never one to back down and always expressed her opinion of how the government should be going.

In 1982, they moved to Colorado Springs, CO so Bob A. could become the Executive Director of the PRCA. They loved their time there and Emma loved going to all the rodeos and events including a great trip to the Command Performance of Rodeo in Arlington, VA where Bob roped with Secretary of Commerce Malcom Baldridge and they had a huge picnic hosted by the Reagans on the Whitehouse lawn. She cherished her memories of all the events and they attended the NFR for 20 plus years after that. Emma loved a party and her friends!