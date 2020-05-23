Obituary: Emma Diane (Noble) Robinson

April 29,1934—April 25, 2020
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.—2 Timothy 4:7
A force of nature was born on April 29,1934 and she lived life to the fullest until her courageous battle with paralysis from a stroke was over – four days short of her 86th birthday. She went to be with her cowboy and celebrate together. Raised on the family ranch in Bruneau, Idaho her parents, grandparents and great grandparents all worked to provide for Emma and her 4 siblings. They all grew up during war times and the hard times made them strong, determined people. Emma was a big help on the ranch, working in the garden, helping cook and sew as well as chase cattle. She was active in 4-H and loved to show her steers and other animals as well as sewing and cooking projects. Her senior year she was Student Body President and scored a game high 31 points in a fierce State Girls Basketball game. She then attended both University of Idaho and Boise Jr. College and worked as a telephone operator in Boise.
In 1955, she met and married shortly after a whirlwind romance, Bob A. Robinson. They were married until his passing in 2018—62 years. What a life they live in those years! Bob A. was a professional rodeo cowboy and Emma soon became a driver, horse walker and general manager of his career. They lived in Rockland, ID near his parents and then moved during his rodeo career to Oakdale, CA. Finally, Bob A. won the World Championship in Steer Wrestling and they bought a ranch in Tuttle, ID. Bob A’s parents soon moved to a nearby ranch. Sundog Stables was born and they raised and trained race horses, rodeo horses as well as cattle. Emma milked the cows on the dairy they bought as well as raising a garden and canning for the family. They had two children Angelee and Marvin Jade. Emma led their 4-H Clubs, helped with projects, sports, rodeo and made all their clothes! She loved to go bowling and won many trophies and had a lot of fun with her friends.
Emma and Bob A. trained and raced horses all over the Northwest. She loved the races and most times she would leave the day with more cash than anybody! She loved their trips to Portland, Los Alamitos, New Mexico, and Santa Anita. Their horses did well and they sold several high dollar horses. Bob kept busy with team ropings after retiring from rodeo (never did really retire) Emma went to all timing and at the chariot races she took tickets every winter. A “Ronald Reagan Republican” she campaigned for every candidate from Goldwater to Bush. She was an avid letter-to-the editor writer on the topic of politics! Never one to back down and always expressed her opinion of how the government should be going.
In 1982, they moved to Colorado Springs, CO so Bob A. could become the Executive Director of the PRCA. They loved their time there and Emma loved going to all the rodeos and events including a great trip to the Command Performance of Rodeo in Arlington, VA where Bob roped with Secretary of Commerce Malcom Baldridge and they had a huge picnic hosted by the Reagans on the Whitehouse lawn. She cherished her memories of all the events and they attended the NFR for 20 plus years after that. Emma loved a party and her friends!
When they moved back to Idaho in 1986 she became the head babysitter of her grandchildren and soon there were five. She was the head cheerleader at all the 4-H, school sports, and Pee Wee to Jr. to High School and College Rodeos as well as Professional Rodeos. She traveled to the High School National Finals, College National Finals and the Ram National Finals as well as many times to the Circuit Finals to watch her children and grandchildren. You didn’t need to ask her-she would tell you how proud she was that her children and all five grandchildren had graduated from college and were successful in all of their events. She was so excited for the great-grandsons and those three little boys were a highlight for her these last years. She loved their visits and would always have a treat for them.
A seamstress, gardener, cook, canner, baker and crafter she was always busy preparing things for her friends, family or her United Methodist Church. Many people were recipients of her loving gifts including her grandchildren for whom she made huge scrapbooks for each one when they graduated from high school—with all the newspaper clippings, photos and memorabilia she had collected! These cherished books were each one of a kind.
Emma was preceded by her husband, her parents, her brothers Jack and Roger and a sister Shirley.
She is survived by her sister Mary (Godby-Young), her daughter Angelee (Vern) Eames, her son Marvin Jade and her grandchildren. Italy Jo (Brett) Sheehan-Diesel and Dually Vern, Cy (Katelyn) Eames, Cheyanna (Jimmy) Lierman and Tad, Ringo Jade Robinson and Rainy Robinson.
A special thanks to Poplar Grove Assisted Living who took such great care of her and Nancy Moore, who lovingly drove her to church. A great thanks to Dr. John Gies, her doctor of many years, who cared for her through all of the ups and downs of her stoke and subsequent issues from it.
Emma will be honored in a graveside service June 1st, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Bruneau Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund: JCCF, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 or made online at : http://www.justincowboycrisisfund.org/
Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Twin Falls, ID . Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
