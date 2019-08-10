Obituary: Emilia “Mimye” Albert Presnell

April 18, 1935—June 19, 2019
Emilia “Mimye” (Albert) Presnell passed away at Emerald Shores Health and Rehabilitation Center in Calloway, Florida on June 19, 2019. Mimye was born in Bourcefranc, France on April 18, 1935 to Charles and Emilia Albert. Her childhood was spent in Nazi occupied France where the family endured many hardships.
She met Robert Presnell, who was stationed in France, when she accepted a dare from a friend to pinch his butt as they walked by. They married in September, 1953 and spent 51 years together. Mimye was excited to be moving to California—unfortunately, Bob lived in Kimberly. Together they built a home on Rock Creek near Bob’s family.
Mimye was an accomplished seamstress who sewed beautiful one-of-a-kind clothes for her daughters and herself. Her knitting skills were legendary and she helped the family budget by creating and selling intricately designed cardigans. She was a talented artist who was able to paint empty tin cans and sell them as desk sets for a tidy profit. Her crocheted tablecloths and bedspreads were highly desired and customers paid a pretty penny to own one.
Her grandfather-in-law, Ed McCarty, was a pilot and as he aged, he needed a co-pilot. Mimye accepted the challenge and became a licensed pilot.
As Mimye’s family grew, they needed a larger home and once again, she made it happen. Bob and Mimye hired a contractor to do the framing for what would be an upstairs and Mimye took it from there. She installed drywall, built walls, closets, and stairs, laid carpet, and painted what would be two new bedrooms. A second story meant that the exterior of the house needed work, so Mimye spent a summer installing wood siding on both stories.
By then, Mimye had the remodeling bug. One day, Bob came home from work to find the wall between the living room and kitchen was gone. When he asked what happened, Mimye matter-of-factly said she was going to put in a snack bar. Which she did. She also installed a fireplace, added a dining room, and expanded the home with a family room.
Through the years, Mimye had several jobs including nurse’s aide, snack bar operator at Shoshone Falls, blackjack dealer at Cactus Pete’s, pizza maker at Red Caboose, and department manager at Grocery Outlet. She bagged spuds for Simplot and supervised a crew working in the fields. She provided interpretation when French visitors came to the area. One of her proudest moments was when she and Bob were the “Good Neighbors of the Year” at Kimberly’s Good Neighbor Day. When Bob became ill, Mimye retired to become a full-time caregiver.
In 2006, she moved to Panama City, Florida because she was tired of being cold, longed to be near the ocean again, and wanted to be close to Annick and Dex, her sister and brother-in-law. Mimye and Annick spent countless hours scouring the beaches for shells. Many hermit crabs lost their lives because they had the misfortune to live in a pretty shell. Mimye painstakingly cleaned and varnished each one used them to create a backyard art piece with those shells. It was truly a remarkable sight to see.
Mimye is survived by her three daughters Charlette (Richard) Kremer, Cindy (Kevin) Myers, Chantalle (Rodney) Rasmussen; grandchildren Jayd (Jarret) Rowles, Zachary Presnell, Matthew Myers, Malachi Rasmussen, Jedidiah Rasmussen, Amber (Jon) Tollie, Safrena (Charles) Faires, Jake Kremer, and Andy Kremer; eight great-grandchildren, and her sisters Henriette, Mirelle, Dina, and Annick.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob.
Memorials may be made to Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center, 2669 E 3500 N, Twin Falls; The Ronald McDonald House, 101 E Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, 83712; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
