Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Emil Klimes
Ruby Aufderheide

Emil Klimes, 87, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Survivors include two sons; Mike and Rodney Klimes, one daughter, Linda Hahn, one granddaughter, Jessica Hahn, one sister Agnes Nirndam. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and one son.

Emil wished to be cremated with no service

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Emil Klimes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments