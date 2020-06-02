Obituary: Elwood Grant Olenslager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 27, 1931—May 28, 2020

Elwood Grant Olenslager “Woody”, age 88 passed away in the early morning hours on May 28, 2020 in Layton, Utah with his two daughters by his side. He was born November 27, 1931 to Alvin Olsen Olenslager and Veda Kate Nichols in Carson City, NV.

Elwood’s parents divorced when he was young, and he spent his early years in Carson City with his mother and two brothers. Elwood’s mother worked long hours leaving him and his two brothers to get into a lot of trouble so at the age of eight his mom put Elwood and his two brothers on a bus to Rupert, Idaho to live with relatives. Elwood was raised by his Uncle Bill and Aunt Eva Nichols on their farm. This is where he learned many skills and learned to work hard that he took into adulthood. Elwood graduated from Rupert High School in 1951 where he lettered in and played on the high school basketball team.

Elwood married his high school sweetheart, Fern Rytting, on January 28, 1951 and into this union were born four children Mike, Grant, Denice and Nancy. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.