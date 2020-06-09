Obituary: Elvin Edward “Brownie” Bolich

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 28, 1919-June 6, 2020

Elvin Bolich, 100 yr 8 months, passed away June 6, 2020, at his son’s home in Jerome, Idaho with 3 of his children present. Elvin was born September 28, 1919, in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Edward G Bolich and Florence Alice Mygatt Bolich. Elvin was the only son along with 5 sisters. Elvin attended Ainsworth High School and his senior year was spent at the Nebraska School of Agriculture, Curtis, Nebraska and graduated from the school in 1936. This school is part of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

He met Jane Roan at a dance in Johnstown and was married on July 28, 1940. This marriage lasted 77 years until her death three years ago. They farmed in Ainsworth with his family and moved to the Jerome area in 1947 and farmed in two different locations within Jerome County. He worked with his sons over the next 40 years before retiring to a life in the “city”.