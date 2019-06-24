1926—2019
Elvin passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home in Twin Fall. He was 93. Elvin was born in 1926, the second child of Edward and Della Konicek. He was born in South Dakota and traveled to Idaho with the family in 1928, where they settled in the Castleford area.
Dad served 2 years in the U.S. Army, serving mostly in Okinawa, Japan.
He married Dorothy Clifton in 1946. They had 2 daughters, Trish and Terri. They resided in the Buhl area and were later divorced. Dad married Dolores Hodenpyle in 1986 and she was the love of his life. She passed in 2009.
Elvin is survived by his 2 daughters, Trish (Allan) Stevenson and Terri Garrison, 4 Grandsons, 8 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers, Donald and Arlie and his beloved sister, Rose.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at 420 Victory Ave. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
A special thank you for the wonderful care provided for our dad from the Home and Health Ladies and the St. Luke’s Hospice staff.
God bless all of you.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday July 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
