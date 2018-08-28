March 1, 1927—August 18, 2018
RUPERT – ElVera Louise Richan, a lifetime resident of Minidoka County, joined her beloved husband, Clyde Richan, on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Her life has been an ordinary and interesting journey. She was born the second child of Ottone “Toni” Bott and Esther Garbardi Bott at home on a farm near Paul, Idaho, on March 1, 1927. She attended the Paul Grade School, graduated from Paul High School, and went on to further study at Idaho State University and College of Southern Idaho.
On a very important day in June 1945, she married her high school sweetheart and best friend. They moved to San Diego, California, where Clyde served in the United States Navy and ElVera worked for the American Red Cross at the Regional Naval Base. They returned to Minidoka County, their roots, to raise their two children, Toni and Ted, to work, and to enjoy their lives.
While her husband started two successful businesses, Paul Automotive and Tri-City Rebuilders, ElVera worked at Idaho First National Bank for 22 years as a commercial and agricultural loan officer. She had previously worked for Minidoka County Courts and Schools.
ElVera was active in the community serving on the Project Mutual Telephone Board, Minidoka Hospital Board, and Rupert Library Board. She was also treasurer of the Minidoka County Highway Board for 32 years and a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert.
Snow skiing, water skiing, hiking, camping and golfing, were activities she enjoyed with her husband, children, grandchildren, and many wonderful friends. So many great memories!
She is survived by her daughter, Toni Marie Merz; sister, Dolly Kidd; grandchildren, Christopher Merz, Ted S Richan, and Tonya White; other close family, Sharon and Mark Kidd; and 13 beautiful great-grandchildren.
A vigil service was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where recitation of the Holy Rosary began at 7 p.m.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Paul Cemetery with the Rev. Father Francisco Godinez officiating.
The family suggests that memorials be directed to Boys Town; contributions in ElVera’s memory may be made at Boystown.org.
