Obituary: Elsie Ruth Mink

May 22, 1935—March 5, 2020

Elsie Ruth Mink, 84, forever of Twin Falls, made the journey from this world to the next on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was surrounded by family.

She was born May 22, 1935, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Fred Eugene and Lura Braley Jaynes. She was the seventh of seven children.

Twin Falls was her home. She was born, grew up, went to school, married, and raised her family here.

Elsie was raised on her father and mother’s farm south of town. She attended school in Twin Falls and graduated from High School in 1953. She met Harlan Eugene Mink while she was working at the Challenge creamery. He was a contract milk hauler and delivered milk in cans to the creamery every day. They were married in the living room of her parent’s home on October 5, 1954. They had nearly 50 happy years together until Harlan passed away in November of 2003.

Harlan and Elsie first resided at a house on Locust Street and then in November of 1956 they were able to acquire a farm, described on the purchase agreement as “40 acres more or less located 2 miles south and 1/2 west of Curry”. It was also two miles directly west of Elsie’s parents’ place. Harlan and Elsie operated the farm together and that was their home for 47 years.