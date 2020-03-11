Obituary: Elsie Ruth Mink

May 22, 1935—March 5, 2020
Elsie Ruth Mink, 84, forever of Twin Falls, made the journey from this world to the next on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was surrounded by family.
She was born May 22, 1935, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Fred Eugene and Lura Braley Jaynes. She was the seventh of seven children.
Twin Falls was her home. She was born, grew up, went to school, married, and raised her family here.
Elsie was raised on her father and mother’s farm south of town. She attended school in Twin Falls and graduated from High School in 1953. She met Harlan Eugene Mink while she was working at the Challenge creamery. He was a contract milk hauler and delivered milk in cans to the creamery every day. They were married in the living room of her parent’s home on October 5, 1954. They had nearly 50 happy years together until Harlan passed away in November of 2003.
Harlan and Elsie first resided at a house on Locust Street and then in November of 1956 they were able to acquire a farm, described on the purchase agreement as “40 acres more or less located 2 miles south and 1/2 west of Curry”. It was also two miles directly west of Elsie’s parents’ place. Harlan and Elsie operated the farm together and that was their home for 47 years.
When the four children were all in school, Elsie went to work as a bookkeeper for Nelson’s Building Supply until retiring in 1992. She loved her job, and she loved the people.
Following Harlan’s passing, and with housing development spreading out and around the family farm, Elsie decided to move into town. She found a very nice house in the most amazing neighborhood.
Elsie loved people. In was impossible to be in her presence without getting a hug, not that anyone minded. It was her goal and joy to connect with people and connect people with each other. There is so much that can be said, but to sum it up, hers can only be described as a life well lived.
Elsie is survived by two children, Wayne (Zouri) Mink of Albany, Oregon and Olin (Jana) Mink of Wendell, Idaho, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harlan, her son Harlan Jr, her daughter Nola, and in her words, “pretty much everybody else”. There is a great and glorious gathering on the other side at this time.
A service will be held for Elsie Mink at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home. A potluck “Celebration of Life” will follow.
