Obituary: Elsie June Gular

May 14, 1927—March 17, 2019
Elsie June Gular, of Rupert, left peacefully and gracefully on March 17, 2019, after 91 vibrant years.
Elsie was born May 14, 1927 to Bert and Hazel Cameron in Malad, Idaho. She graduated from Rupert High School in 1945 and in May 1948 married Larry G. Freeman. They were parents of one daughter and four sons. They divorced in 1970. Elsie was married to William Gular from 1972 until his death in 1996.
Elsie was handy with a paint brush and power tools, and took great pleasure in working on her home. She was an award-winning bowler who served as bookkeeper for her league for several years. She loved all things in nature and was especially fond of roses, Monarch butterflies, and hummingbirds.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia, Boise, her sons Roger, Pocatello, Ronald (Renee), Twin Falls, Robert, Meridian, Randy (Nan), Winter Park, Florida, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Elsie wrote that her best accomplishment was being mother to five great children. Her children say that her greatest accomplishment was being the best mother any child could have.
In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held.
