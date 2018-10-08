Try 1 month for 99¢

October 15, 1925—October 6, 2018

Elsie Danichek passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018. She was born on October 15, 1925 in North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents, 8 brothers and 2 sisters. She retired from Independent Meat Company.

Elsie married George in January of 1959. He later passed away on June 28, 2007. She is survived by 1 brother Lavern Huft of Kelso, WA; 2 sisters Frances Roberson of Twin Falls and Florence Fritz of Buhl. She is also survived by 3 step-children Danny, Dale and Denise.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday October 11, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Elsie Danicheck
