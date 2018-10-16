August 22, 1932 – October 15, 2018
Elois Ann (Ivie) Sites of Hailey, Idaho died on October 15th, 2018. She passed away in her beloved Wood River Valley, where she was born and had returned to live for the past several years.
Elois was born on August 22, 1932 in Bellevue, Idaho to Frank and Vera Ivie. She had an older sister (Lorraine Miller) and was later joined by a brother (Lorn Ivie) and another sister (Mary Ferris). It was during the Great Depression, they traveled around in Nevada, Wyoming and Utah wherever there was work. Elois attended the first grade in Evanston, Wyoming, and then the family moved back to where her dad went to work at the Minnie Moore Mine in Bellevue, Idaho. There they lived on Broadford road near many of the Ivie relatives and Elois grew up playing and making mischief with her cousins there. Her dad also worked for many years in the area as an animal controller (trapper) for the U.S. Government. Elois went to school in Bellevue until her junior year, and then the family moved to a farm they had purchased in Carey, Idaho, and she graduated from Carey High School in 1950. She attended BYU in Provo, Utah, for one semester and then transferred to Ricks College in Idaho for a semester and went into the nursing school program in Idaho Falls.
While in Idaho Falls, Elois met her husband, Ernie Sites, who was there playing baseball for the Idaho Falls Russets. They were married on November 1952 in Mesa, Arizona where Ernie was then playing baseball for the Phoenix Senators. The following year their son, Ernie Junior, was born in Idaho Falls. They traveled around following Ernie’s baseball career from Arizona, to Roseburg, Oregon to Yakima, Washington and to Austin, Minnesota where Ernie played semi-pro baseball and learned the sheet metal trade. Four more children were born in Minnesota: Joseph, Charles, Timothy, and a daughter, Lorraine. The family moved back to Idaho in 1963, where their youngest, Andrew, was born.
Elois was always a hard worker who could out work any man, and besides raising her children and keeping their Wendell, Idaho farm going she had many other jobs over the years to help support her family. These jobs included working as a ward clerk at hospitals in both Gooding and Jerome, working at Thousand Springs Fish Hatchery in Buhl, and at the Sue Bee Honey factory in Wendell. Life was never easy for Elois, but she rarely complained and always had a quick wit and humor that she is well known and loved for.
A life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elois was always known for her quiet, humble ongoing service to her family and friends. She also served faithfully in all of her church assignments, including during the last two years as the assistant church librarian in Hailey. Her favorite calling for years was working in Wendell with the Boy Scouts, her love, for whom she is fondly remembered for there.
Elois had a love for animals and particularly dogs, which she always had at least one of throughout her life. When asked recently who she hoped would be the first loved one to greet her when she passed over to the “other side,” Elois replied that she hoped it would be at least a few of her countless dogs that she’d known and loved in this life. Her little dog Elsie who she left behind will greatly miss her and their daily walks down Woodside Boulevard through snow, rain or shine.
In 2014, due to health problems, Elois moved in with her daughter Lorraine, whom she lived with until her passing. Elois passed peacefully with family and her little doggie by her side. Elois was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lorraine Miller, as well as her son Timothy Sites and her husband, Ernest Sr. She is survived by her remaining children, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild coming next year.
We love you grandma, and you will be ever missed!
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Wendell, Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow in Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho
