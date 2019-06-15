On June 7, 2019 Elmer Lawrence Lowry, father, grandfather and friend left this world for his forever home, where he will be joined with his wife Joy Laurena 3/21/06; three children, Tacy Glen 1/5/99, Deborah Dee 1/26/19, Billy Ray 2/6/19 and son-in-law Tony Madalena 5/27/14.
Survived by son Larry Gene and Lisa Lowry; daughter Carlene Madalena; seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; one sister Patty (Bob) Goble.
Dad was raised in Wendell by two loving parents Earl & Margery Lowry. Dad grew up with two brothers Marvin and Manfred and two sisters Patty and Dorothy. Dad was the baby of the family.
Dad’s passion was training Hinny mules, the first one was trained for rodeo clown acts. Dad could be found in the evening hours riding with the family.
Dad spent most of his working days employed with Ambrose Distributing/Montana Express Trucking. He worked on refrigeration units and was often asked to do fiberglass repairs on wrecked trucks. Dad retired fifteen years ago from Montana Express Trucking. For his devotion to his trade he was given the name of “King of Kool.”
Dad’s presence will be greatly missed! A “huge thank you” from the Lowry family to a very “special” care provider – Ms. Edith Cabral.
Per dad’s request there will be no service.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
