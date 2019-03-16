January 18, 1934—March 10, 2019
Elmer Everett Kissinger of Buhl died Sunday March 10, 2019 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. He was 85 years old.
Elmer was born January 18, 1934 in King Hill, Idaho, the son of George and Julia Kissinger. He lived in King Hill, Jerome and Twin Falls. He spent several years in assisted living facilities in Jerome and Buhl.
Elmer married Lorraine Marie Ethride of Jerome in 1954. He was a hardworking man, and worked several jobs through the years. He eventually opened a family business, C&L Blacksmith Service.
Elmer was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and camping.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, brother, Walter Kissinger and two sisters. He is survived by his four children, Fay (Michael) Knight of Twin Falls, Skip (Penny) Kissinger of Kimberly, Terry Kissinger of Twin Falls and Tony (Teresa) Kissinger of Buhl; six grandkids; eleven great-grandkids; one sister, Agnes Callow.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel (130 N. 9th Ave.) Buhl, Idaho. An urn burial will follow the services at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
