Elma Port Washburn
July 1, 1924 - January 7, 2019
Elma Port Washburn, 94 of Oakley passed away peacefully on the morning of January 7, 2019 at the Park View Care Facility in Burley, Idaho. Elma was born July 1, 1924 in Oakley, Idaho to her father, James Garnett Port and her mother, Juanita Rose Port. Elma was one of fourteen children in this blessed family! Elma married Harry Gale Washburn on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1942 in Burley Idaho. Their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 4, 1964. Gale and Elma were blessed with seven children. Connie Gayle deceased (Ray Barnes), Kate (Marc Williams), Harry James (Connie Washburn deceased), Darrell Clifton (Lyn), Robert William (Hollie Washburn), Lorrie (Bill Turner), and Terrell (Bryan Gorringe). Gale and Elma were blessed with twenty-three grandchildren, forty-four great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Elma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Connie, and daughter-in-law Connie Washburn. She is survived by her children and her sisters Dorothy Robinson and Elizabeth Payton and many nieces and nephews.
Elma served diligently in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Primary Teacher, Young Women's Leader, and also in Cub Scouts with her sons. Gale was a big help in the Derby's and knot tying. In 1962 she was called as a Counselor in the Relief Society and later doing Extraction and Family History. Through the years Elma had many hobbies and was always busy. Making beautiful quilts, sewing prom dresses, drill team outfits, cheerleading, and always mending. She also enjoyed canning, working in her garden, and spending time in the soil with her flowers. We would like to thank the staff at Park View and Dr. Glen Page for taking care of our Mother. We would also like to thank Jimmy Page, a close family friend.
Funerals services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Oakley 3rd Ward Stake building 355 North Center Street. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
