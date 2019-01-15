June 9, 1936 – January 12, 2019
Ellen M. Johnson, 82, of Twin Falls, found eternal peace on Friday, January 12, 2019. Ellen was born June 9, 1936 to Edgar & Mary Ellen (Lamm) Lewis in Jerome, Idaho. Ellen’s mother passed away a few months after Ellen was born. Her older siblings, Velma and Harvey, cared for her and another brother, Edgar Jr., until their father married Edna Ruth Newlan in 1940. Through that union, Bob, Gary and David were welcomed additions to the family. Ellen grew up and attended school in Jerome and married Ralph Jerald (Jerry) Johnson of Buhl, Idaho in 1953. Together, Ellen and Jerry raised seven children in the Magic Valley and Wood River areas and in Idaho Falls. They later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and then retired in Twin Falls where they attended church at St. Edward’s Catholic Church and the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome. Ellen and Jerry celebrated 59 years of marriage before Jerry rested in peace in 2012.
Ellen was a beautiful, hard-working lady of many talents. She worked to help support the family and managed to maintain a pristine household that was always filled with delicious homemade cooking and baking. She spent hours working in the garden and canning. She was a 4-H leader and an assistant Cub Scout leader. She was an excellent self-taught seamstress and skilled at refurbishing and restoring old homes.
She had a long career as an optical technician at various eye centers and also owned her own business, Fashion Eye Wear in Twin Falls in the 1980’s. She owned and operated Jerry’s Place, a restaurant and lounge in Hailey, Idaho with her husband and was a wardrobe supervisor at Cactus Pete’s in Jackpot, Nevada in the 1990’s.
Ellen will also be remembered for her beautiful flower gardens, floral designing, doll-making and working in the soup kitchen. She loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all.
Ellen is survived by two brothers, Gary and David; her children: Sheryl, Terry (Doug), Diane, Bill (Sharon), Kevin and Kent (Lupe), 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a new great granddaughter due any day. Ellen is preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, her step-mother, her husband, three brothers, a sister, one son and two grandsons.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls, Idaho followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. A mass celebration will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave E in Twin Falls.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude for the compassionate and loving care given to Miss Ellen by the dedicated staff at Brookdale, to the Idaho Home Health & Hospice team and especially to Sharon Johnson for the self-less, extraordinary and precious care given to mom during her extended period of transitioning into heaven.
Donations may be made in memory of Ellen to Idaho Home Health & Hospice (Twin Falls), St. Edward’s Catholic Church (Twin Falls) or to the Monastery of the Ascension (541 E 100 S Jerome).
