Obituary: Ellarose Leanne Partin

June 2, 1922 – July 23, 2018
BUHL — Our sweet, precious Mom left this earth peacefully at River Rock Assisted Living on July 23, 2018 with family by her side, to join her family and friends that were waiting for her.
Ellarose Leanne Edmons Partin was born in Pikeville, Tenn. on June 2, 1922 to John Harrison Edmons and Celia Hester Ann Elizabeth Burgess Edmons in a little house her father had built. She was the 6th of 8 children. The family moved to Idaho by train when she was three years old. Times were hard and her family moved to where work could be found to support the family. They lived in Oklahoma for a time where her baby sister, Alvalee was born, then back to Tenn. and then moved back to Buhl.
She started school in the F.H. Buhl School, she attended school at Cedar Draw, Sunnyside, Deep Creek and then back to Buhl, where she completed her formal education graduating from the eighth grade.
She met the love of her life Elbert (Jack) Partin at a Bunco party when she was 13 years old. She didn’t know at the time but he told someone that night, “I’m going to marry that girl”. The families got together a lot back then and so she and Elbert were together a lot. Elbert was older than her and they decided to run away and get married. She was 14 at the time and they went to Elko, NV. in August, 1936. She told them she was 18 and they accepted it, a judge married them and they returned home, but didn’t tell anyone they were married because she was afraid to tell her Mom. Several months later they told the family, Elbert had a good job working at the West End Garage as a mechanic and they were ready to set up housekeeping.
Ellarose had always been a hard worker and a wonderful cook and was certainly able to run a household as she had helped her mom with younger siblings as her mother’s health was not good. They told her Ellarose’s parents, and her mom’s first comment was, “What did Ellarose wear?” They loved Elbert and to this union four daughters were born, Gloria, Linda, Virginia and Doris. Elbert passed away suddenly following complications from surgery in 1965.
Mom ran the West End Garage for quite a while and decided she had to do something different and so went to CSI, got her GED and enrolled in nursing, graduating as a LPN. She was a very smart lady! She worked at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital until her late 60’s. She was an excellent nurse, so kind and caring as she was in all walks of her life. Proverbs 31:28 –“Her children rise up and call her blessed, her husband also, he praises her.”
She was very involved with the Buhl Church of Christ, she and Elbert and Mike and Virgie Starnes were responsible for getting the church building in Buhl, which was from the Hunt camp by Eden. With help of members from other valley congregations, dismantled the building and had it reconstructed in Buhl on 829 N. Broadway where it still sets today. She was always there to lend a helping hand and was a gracious hostess and a wonderful cook, mother, grandmother, friend.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Nolan) Fox, Boise, Id., Linda Houser Duncan, Bellingham, WA., Virginia (Jackie) Buck, Springfield, Mo., Doris (Jim) Pearson, Buhl, Id., grandchildren, Cheryl Hoff, Tina Coleman, Brian Fox, Bruce Fox, Larry Houser, Cathy Williams, Lori Verkist, Shelly Waynetska, Steven Buck, Cindy Childress, Randy Buck, Colleen Sundlie, Tim Pearson, Rick Pearson, David Pearson, and Amee Bybee, 47 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by a dear friend, Judy Oliver, who lived with her after her Elbert’s death and was like another daughter to Mom, a great comfort and traveling companion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Partin, her parents- Harrison and Celia Edmons, siblings- Isaac Edmons, Laura Thomas, Ernest Edmons, Elmer Edmons, Estle Edmons, Howard Edmons and Alvalee Cope, Sons- in- law, Sam Duncan, Bill Houser, a grandson, Shane Houser, and a little great granddaughter, Brittany Rose Buck.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 4th at 11 a.m. at the Buhl Church of Christ, 829 N. Broadway, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
