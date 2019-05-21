Obituary: Ella Mae (Molly) Mahler

Ella Mae (Molly) Mahler
January 16, 1931 - May 20, 2019
Ella Mae (Molly) Mahler passed away peacefully after a short illness on May 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Molly was born January 16, 1931 in Rupert, Idaho to Herbert and Lena (Meulman) Storey. Molly was the oldest of four children, Clinton Storey (decreased) Frances Van de Venter (Franny) and Jo Ann McNeil. Molly married Lud Mahler on February 9, 1948 in Elko NV, celebrating 71 years of marriage last February 9, 2019. Lud and Molly lived in Kellogg, Idaho several years in the 1950's and Rupert, Idaho and at their current residence, the farm in Rupert for 58 years. Lud and Molly had four children, Herbert Samuel (Sam) Mahler (deceased), Mike Mahler, Ann Mahler Duncan and Trina (Jill) Mahler Dunn.
Molly is well known for her home cooking, baking, and home canning. Anyone that has eaten one of Molly meals never left hungry, just always wishing they could eat more. Molly sewed most of her clothes and her daughters and granddaughters, she made vests for Lud's band members and leather covers for Lud's amps. Molly crocheted many an afghan, hot pads and Christmas skirts. Molly enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, she always loved a good adventure. Molly enjoyed canning and placed many Best of Show, Judges Choice, Best of Class and Most Blue Ribbons.
Molly enjoyed gardening and volunteering. Molly participated in many cancer drives and was one of the founding members of the Willing Hands Community Club serving the Community. Molly volunteered in the late 60's at the Minidoka County Fair, and become the Superintendent of Preserved Foods in the 1970's until 2012. Molly was a Certified Master Food Preserver through the University of Idaho Extension Office. Molly participated in education of Safe Food Preservation and Safe Pressure Canning. In 2007 Molly was honored with the title of Minidoka County Grandma Queen 2007. If you ever needed anything Molly was within the first one's there to help out.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, brother and son. Molly is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Lud, her son Mike Mahler (Jan), daughters Ann Mahler Duncan (Patti) and Trina (Jill) Mahler Dunn. Two sisters, Franny Van de Venter and JoAnn McNeil (Ernie). Grandchildren Jody Mahler Weir, Thayne Mahler, Susan Mahler DuCote, Sarah Mahler Reece, Dennis Mahler, Kelly Mahler Martinez and Elizabeth Mahler Hall and 10 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that are considered family.
Services are being held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho 83350, with burial following at Rupert Cemetery. Please join the family for a meal and to share memories at the McGregor Building at Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 99 E. Baseline Rd. Rupert Idaho.
