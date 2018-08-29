July 14, 1927—August 23, 2018
FILER – Ella Mae Marie Gilster, age 91 of Filer, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side Thursday August 23, 2018. In Elyrie, Nebraska on July 14, 1927 Ella Mae was born to Pete and Sophia Kochanowski. The family lived on a farm 6 miles outside of Burwell where she and her sister Rose Ann would walk to town on Sunday evenings or if her dad wasn’t on duty as a police officer he would drive them into town where they would spend the week in a boarding house to attend school and then make the return trip the same way on Fridays. She graduated from Burwell High School in 1945.
September 10, 1946 she married the love of her life John J Gilster in Burwell, Nebraska. They had 71 wonderful years together. To this union they were blessed with three children Kaylyn, La Rae, and Johnny. Life started for her as a housewife taking care of the family while John was out driving truck. In 1957 the family moved to Idaho where she continued to be that loving mom and housewife. In 1962, John was involved in a horrible trucking accident so she decided to leave the housewife role behind and go to work outside the home. Her first job was at a potato factory in Kimberly Idaho and shortly thereafter she went to work as a Lab Technician at Idaho Frozen Foods where she eventually retired after 31 years. She enjoyed her retired years to the fullest. She had beautiful flower gardens and a vegetable garden every year. She and John loved square dancing, spending winters in Arizona where she was able to spend her time in the sun completing many different crafts and taking her dog Sassy the Shitzu, who was done up with a bow in her hair everywhere they went. Ella Mae was a devote Catholic, she volunteered for years at St. Vincent De Paul in Twin Falls and was an integral part of a Catholic Women’s Club called St. Ann’s that met monthly for over 30 years. If she wasn’t working with her flowers, you would find her sewing, making quilts, crocheting, canning, and was one of the biggest fans in the stands while supporting her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids in their various sporting/school events. She will forever be remembered for her warm beautiful smile and her kind heart.
Ella Mae was preceded in death by an infant brother, two infant sisters, her parents Pete and Sophia Kochanowski, a sister Barbara Ann Kosmicki, and her loving husband John J Gilster. Ella Mae is survived by a sister Rose Ann Goodman of Broken Bow Nebraska, a daughter Kaylyn (Terry) Van Ostran of Twin Falls, daughter La Rae (Walt) Taylor of Filer, and son John G. Gilster of Twin Falls, four grandchildren Tim Van Ostran, Brandy Bartholomew, Michael Morrison, and Derek Gilster and eight great-grandchildren Tanner Van Ostran, Sophia Bartholomew, Olivia Bartholomew, Hank Bartholomew, Arlee Morrison, Eyer Morrison, Olen Morrison, and Madison Gilster.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the following: all the numerous friends and family who have reached out to us through our time of loss, Canyons, Harmony Place, and Encompass Hospice Care for taking care of her until the end.
A celebration of Ella Mae’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East with Fr. Joseph Lustig officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at the Filer Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Tuesday evening, September 4, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at White Mortuary with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.
In remembrance of her love of roses, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Filer Rose Society P.O. Box 75 Filer, Id 83328 in her name.
