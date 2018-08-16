January 26, 1928 – August 3, 2018
Elizabeth Rose Bryan, of Buhl, Idaho, passed away on August 3, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho with her 4 children at her bedside. Beth had been independent and vibrant until the day she was admitted to the St. Luke’s Hospital, Twin Falls, Idaho on July 22, 2018 and underwent a difficult emergency surgery.
Beth was born in Lancaster, Fairfield County, Ohio to Donald and Frances McClenaghan on January 26, 1928. Beth attended Lancaster High and did some college work at the International University in Washington DC. Beth married twice and had the opportunity to travel around the United States extensively and eventually moved to Europe where she lived in the Netherlands and Germany. She enjoyed the exposure to other cultures and learning to speak other languages.
Beth had a curious and adventuresome spirit and definitely was a people person. Her favorite thing in life was the introduction to a variety of people and experiences. She was known for wearing a classy collection of exceptional hats, further supporting her individualism and character. Her greatest passion and love for words was her library of a wide variety of genres. One of her favorite past times was doing international crossword puzzles which she could finish in record time. Beth worked at a variety of responsible positions in her career which included a radio station personality in Oregon; a Salesarketing representative in the early cellular phone industry in California; Office Manager for two patent attorneys in Oregon; and a resident innkeeper at a prestigious bed and breakfast in the Santa Ynez Valley, California. After her extensive moves around the U.S. and Europe, she relocated to Ketchum, Idaho where she worked at Chateau Drug for eleven years and Ketchum Kitchens for five. Beth made friends easily wherever she lived and even strangers became friends quickly.
Beth was a courageous survivor of several cancers that she endured with grace and never a word of complaint. Her focus was always toward the future as she had an insatiable appetite for life. She always brought a great energy to any room or event she attended. She always sought out intellectually stimulating conversation.
Beth relocated to Buhl and became an integral member of the community for 13 years and was an active member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Republican Women’s Group, and the local Mentors Club. Her favorite activities were attending aqua yoga and tai chi with her friends.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Frances; and brother James McClenaghan.
Beth is survived by her brother Malcolm; daughter, Julia Couch of Hailey, ID; son, John Bryan of Kalispell, MT; daughter Mary Beth Mueller of Palm Desert, CA; and daughter, Megan Cullen of Solvang, CA and grandchildren: Karl Mueller, Anaya Cullen, Raiza Giorgi, Daniel Mueller and Christopher Bryan; great grandchildren: Reagan Giorgi, Sloane Giorgi and Payton Von Heeder.
Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho handled the arrangements of her passing; no funeral service is planned. An intimate memorial service was held at the Parish Hall of her church in Buhl. Private family services and interment will be in Ballard, California Spring of 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to The Sun Club in Ketchum, Idaho where she received support as a cancer survivor or the American Cancer Society.
