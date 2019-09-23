Obituary: Elizabeth Kimber

March 31, 1953—September 22, 2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Lucienne Nye Kimber, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Betty was born on March 31, 1953, to Afton and Ann Nye in Burley, Idaho. She was the 2nd of 5 children. She was raised in Malta, Idaho, on the family dairy farm. She completed her early education in Malta, graduating from Raft River High School in 1971. She then attended Ricks College for a short time. It was around this time that she met David Max Kimber from Grouse Creek, Utah. They were married in May of 1972. They enjoyed 44 years together until David’s passing in October of 2016.
Betty will be remembered for so many things: her kind and tender heart, her witty sense of humor, her ability to make those around her feel comfortable, her ability to make and keep life-long friends, and her unwavering testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Betty exhibited these attributes in every facet of her life. At work, as the cook for the Grouse Creek School for nearly 30 years, she nourished life-long friendships with not only the students but with those that she worked with as well. But, perhaps nowhere else were these attributes showcased more than within the walls of her own home. Each of her children had their own special relationship with their Mom.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her three children: Wade (Becky) Kimber, Lisa (Erik) Spencer, and Jason (Heather) Kimber. In addition, her 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild with another one on the way! She is also survived by her siblings Shirley (Bill) Morris, Stephen Nye, Andre (Carol) Nye, and Robbin Thomas. Betty was proceeded in death by her husband, David, as well as her parents.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 9–10:30 a.m. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019. All events will be held at the Providence South Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 360 East 450 North, Millville, Utah. Interment will be in Grouse Creek, Utah.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of : Kimber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.