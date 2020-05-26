Obituary: Elisabeth Ellen Goemmer

December 2, 1925 ~ May 21, 2020
Elisabeth “Betty” Ellen Hanson Becker Goemmer, age 94, formerly of Jerome, passed away May 21, 2020 after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus. She was born December 2, 1925 in Sterling, CO, and married Robert A. “Bob” Goemmer on August 31, 1952 in Fort Morgan, CO.
Betty raised six children while helping her husband, Bob, on their farm southwest of Jerome. She received her GED from the College of Southern Idaho in 1983.
She was active in church during her lifetime, attending the Jerome United Methodist Church, Faith Chapel Assembly of God, El Shaddai Christian Fellowship, and The Father’s Heart Church, all in Jerome, ID. She also attended Westwood Christian Fellowship in Weatherford, TX while she resided there.
Betty was the youngest of twelve brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her father, Hans E. Hanson (1943); her 3-year-old daughter, Sandra Kay Hanson (1947); her stepson, whom she adopted, John R. Goemmer (1962); her mother, Anna C. Hanson (1964); her husband, Robert A. Goemmer (2010); her son; James S. Goemmer (2018); and by all her siblings.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Ellen Goemmer Danvers of Burley, ID and Anne (Joe) Karr of Lancaster, CA; and her sons, Jay (Kathryn) Goemmer of Twin Falls, ID and Tom Goemmer of Boise, ID. Extended family members include eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Betty during her final years, including Cathy Lynch and her staff at Cedar Draw Assisted Living in Filer, ID, Grace Pereira of Idaho Home Health and Hospice, and all of Betty’s other healthcare workers.
A viewing will be held from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome.
Please know that while we would love to exchange hugs and shake hands, instead we will practice social distancing and require the use of masks at the funeral to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus, which could still be potentially spread by any attendees. Protect your own health, as well as that of your loved ones.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Betty’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Feel free to bring cards to the viewing or the graveside service.
