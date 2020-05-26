Obituary: Elisabeth Ellen Goemmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 2, 1925 ~ May 21, 2020

Elisabeth “Betty” Ellen Hanson Becker Goemmer, age 94, formerly of Jerome, passed away May 21, 2020 after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus. She was born December 2, 1925 in Sterling, CO, and married Robert A. “Bob” Goemmer on August 31, 1952 in Fort Morgan, CO.

Betty raised six children while helping her husband, Bob, on their farm southwest of Jerome. She received her GED from the College of Southern Idaho in 1983.

She was active in church during her lifetime, attending the Jerome United Methodist Church, Faith Chapel Assembly of God, El Shaddai Christian Fellowship, and The Father’s Heart Church, all in Jerome, ID. She also attended Westwood Christian Fellowship in Weatherford, TX while she resided there.

Betty was the youngest of twelve brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her father, Hans E. Hanson (1943); her 3-year-old daughter, Sandra Kay Hanson (1947); her stepson, whom she adopted, John R. Goemmer (1962); her mother, Anna C. Hanson (1964); her husband, Robert A. Goemmer (2010); her son; James S. Goemmer (2018); and by all her siblings.