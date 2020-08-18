Obituary: Elio August “Pete” Purin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 24, 1951 – August 12, 2020

Elio “Pete” Purin, 68, passed away from lung cancer on August 12, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho, with his beloved family at his bedside. He was born on October 24, 1951 at the old hospital in Rupert, Idaho to Elio and Alice (DeNaughel) Purin.

Elio grew up in Rupert, Idaho, attended St. Nicholas School and graduated from Minico High School in 1970. As a child, he had many fond memories of growing up on the farm: in summer fishing at the dam and on the Snake River, carp hunting in the canal, goose hunting and arrowhead hunting with the Leoni’s, swimming at the bridge on the canal with the neighborhood gang, learning how to water ski in the canal behind Leoni’s car, driving to Indian Hot Springs, hauling hay, moving sprinkler pipes, hoeing beets and weeding bean fields to earn some spending money, and a lot of bicycle riding to the Leoni’s to play basketball and softball; in winter of ice skating on Lake Walcott and the canal, sledding down Martin’s hill and sliding down the gravel pit on wine barrel planks, a lot of monopoly games, and putting puzzles together.