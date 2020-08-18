Obituary: Elio August “Pete” Purin

October 24, 1951 – August 12, 2020
Elio “Pete” Purin, 68, passed away from lung cancer on August 12, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho, with his beloved family at his bedside. He was born on October 24, 1951 at the old hospital in Rupert, Idaho to Elio and Alice (DeNaughel) Purin.
Elio grew up in Rupert, Idaho, attended St. Nicholas School and graduated from Minico High School in 1970. As a child, he had many fond memories of growing up on the farm: in summer fishing at the dam and on the Snake River, carp hunting in the canal, goose hunting and arrowhead hunting with the Leoni’s, swimming at the bridge on the canal with the neighborhood gang, learning how to water ski in the canal behind Leoni’s car, driving to Indian Hot Springs, hauling hay, moving sprinkler pipes, hoeing beets and weeding bean fields to earn some spending money, and a lot of bicycle riding to the Leoni’s to play basketball and softball; in winter of ice skating on Lake Walcott and the canal, sledding down Martin’s hill and sliding down the gravel pit on wine barrel planks, a lot of monopoly games, and putting puzzles together.
After high school, Elio was drafted in to the Navy in 1971 and served in the Vietnam War during the Vietnam Ceasefire Campaigns on the USS Okinawa (LPH-3), a Landing Platform Helicopter/Amphibious Assault Naval Warfare Ship, which also served as a Medical Duty Ship. Elio worked as a diesel mechanic and electrical repair man aboard ship in the boat shop and was also stationed to Sea and Anchor and Battle Stations. In 1971, his ship was called on the recovery mission in the Pacific Ocean of the Apollo 15 Command Module “Endeavour”, which was the ninth manned mission in the Apollo Program and the fourth mission to land on the Moon.
Elio married Marla Essig on November 21, 1978 in Rupert, Idaho and was married for 43 years. In 1979, he adopted Marla’s children, Celeste and Lynn, and that was a very beautiful, proud day for him. In March of 1981, their daughter Fallon was born. He attended College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls in a course of refrigeration and air conditioning and started working for B.S.R. in 1984. Then, after taking drafting courses at the College of Southern Idaho, Elio worked for Norco Windows as their draftsman for 10 years. He then started his own business doing design and drafting for new construction, remodels, plan revisions and plotting services. During his spare time, Elio enjoyed fishing for blue gill and crappie, motorcycle riding with his wife, gardening and canning his homemade salsa, watching games of the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his spouse Marla (Essig) Purin of Twin Falls; daughters Lynn Purin Barnes and Fallon Purin of Twin Falls; his mother Alice (DeNaughlel/Purin) Timmons of Burley; his sister Rose (Purin) Hansen of Boise; his brother Michael Purin of Rupert; nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Alexis Watkins, Hailie Gentry, Steven Reeves, Mersadies Robbins, Ariah Robbins, MacKenzie Robbins, Jaden and Aspen Barrios, Anthony Bauer and his dog Rondo.
Elio was preceded in death by his father Elio Purin in 1960 and his daughter Celeste (Purin) Gentry in 2001.
The family would like to give special thanks to Lighthouse Christian Church, Pastor Don Garner of Brothers In Christ and to Hospice Visions, Inc., and Hospice Nurses, Natalie Schmechel and Karrie Gardner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lighthouse Christian Church at 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, ID 83301 at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22. 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel at 502 2nd Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
