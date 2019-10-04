October 11, 1931—October 1, 2019
Eleanor June DeKlotz, 87, formerly of Filer, Idaho, passed away in Boise on Oct. 1, 2019, with loving family at her side.
Eleanor June Kistler was born in Sedgwick County, CO on Oct. 11, 1931, to Alva V. Kistler and Anias Helm Kistler. She lived in Holyoke, CO where she graduated high school. In 1948 she moved with her parents to Twin Falls. She worked at the old Twin Falls County Hospital, Twin Falls Bank and Trust, and Continental Oil Company.
Eleanor met Gilbert DeKlotz at the United Methodist Church of Twin Falls and after a whirlwind courtship, they married in October of 1953 and moved to the farm in Filer where they lived and worked. They were married for 62 years and had two children, Martin & Linda DeKlotz, and two granddaughters, Adrianne and Marla DeKlotz.
Eleanor worked with youth as a Cub Scout Den Mother, 4-H Club Leader, Sunday school teacher and a board member for Rainbow Girls.
She was a member of the Filer United Methodist and Twin Falls United Methodist Church, the Methodist Women’s Society and the Order of Eastern Star, Filer Chapter 40. Eleanor volunteered at the Hospital Auxiliary and Buzz Langdon Visitor Center in Twin Falls.
Eleanor was an excellent cook, topnotch gardener, and loved to travel and do crafts. She had a small business selling handmade Idaho potato bead jewelry and made the best dill pickles.
Eleanor is survived by her children: son Martin (Roberta) DeKlotz of Twin Falls; granddaughters Adrianne DeKlotz of Oklahoma and Marla DeKlotz of California; daughter Linda DeKlotz (Melvin Howard) of Indio, California. Also surviving are many loving sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends who were very much like family to her.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, her parents and her sisters Bernice Cogan and Arlene Ecker.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. Services for Eleanor will be held Monday, October 7th at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, with Pastor Mike Hollomon officiating. A graveside service will be held for family at 10 AM at the Filer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made to Filer United Methodist Church.
