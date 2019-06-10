May 16, 1935—June 7, 2019
Eleanor Gwynne Lambert Ramey passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home.
Gwynne was born May 16, 1935 in Rupert, ID. She spent her young years in the Jackson, ID area. She was born the middle of three children of Joseph Elmer and Leotta Ruth Pratt Lambert. Gwen lost her mother when she was four years old, her younger sister was a baby at the time, her father not having the means, or ability to care for a baby at the time allowed family friends to adopt the baby, Eva. Gwynne and her older sister spent much of their time running and playing in the desert, much of the land around them was still in sagebrush. She still had fond memories of her pet barred rock chicken, her dog Sandy, and their pet sheep an uncle gave them and the many lizards they chased. At the age of thirteen they moved to Declo, ID where her dad worked at the lift station on the canal. She attended school at Declo until 1952. She then married Delmer Decker and had a son Robyn. Gwynne divorced Delmer and in 1954 she married Ernest Ramey, they had four daughters, Roxanne, Lorrie, Cindy, and Mary, Ernest later adopted Robyn.
Mom had a green thumb and could grow most anything. She also loved to crochet, sew, quilt and cook. She taught her daughters these skills.
Gwynne is preceded in death by her grandparents, mother, father, her stepmother Drucilla Lambert, her sister Ruth, her daughter Roxanna Ruth Ramey Plew, and great-great grandson Luke Podesek. She is survived by her husband Ernest Ramey, son Del Robyn Ramey, daughters Lorrie Venus Ramey Dunahoo, Cindy Lee Ramey Matsen, Mary Gwen Ramey Benton, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great granddaughter.
At the request of Gwynne there will be no funeral services. There will be a Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
A very special thank you to Dr. Margo Saunders, and to Home Health and Hospice for their great help.
