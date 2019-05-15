September 30, 1939—May 11. 2019
Eldon Leon Doman, 79, passed away on May 11, 2019. Leon was born in Rupert, Idaho, on September 30, 1939 to Eldon Miller Doman and Martha Babbitt Doman.
Leon was the eldest of 10 children and grew up in Oakley and Burley. He had a great relationship with his siblings, who remember him as a tease, a prankster, but most importantly, a loving brother. When Leon’s mother was pregnant with his sister, Cathy, Leon informed his mom that they did not need another kid in the family. But, low and behold, after she was born, his mom could not find the baby, because Leon had taken her to town to show her off to his friends. Leon often helped plowing in the fields growing up and his younger siblings would look forward to him coming home to watch him slowly open his coat to reveal a baby bunny or a cute kitten.
Not only was he loved by his parents and siblings, he was also loved by his many friends, who voted him Oakley High School King of Hearts his senior year. He might also have been popular due to his ‘57 Chevy, which earned him the nickname “Slick” because his car could outrun the cops (not that he would have ever tried to do that)!
In 1961, after a few years out of high school, Leon married Kathryn Thomas Doman, and during their 17 year marriage, they had four children together. Leon was a proud dad, but may have wanted his first born, Diana, to be born a boy, as he called her “Fred” for most of her life. He got his boy, Barry, next, and the twins, Kristen and Shannon, seven years later.
Leon was a long-time member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was actively involved with the Elks’ charitable activities. He served for a period of time as Exalted Ruler of the local lodge.
In 1979, Leon married Angie Doman, and they were married until she passed away in 2008. Leon was heartbroken and lonely after Angie’s death, but as fate would have it, he was destined to find love in his life again. He married Iris Warren Doman in 2017, and the two of them found a connection as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and their shared love of dancing.
Leon was not a flashy person. He was one of the least judgmental people around and he was always unapologetically himself. He was a hard worker with an easy laugh and a great sense of humor. He had a mischievous spirit and a matching grin, and loved to be silly with his grandchildren, who lit up his eyes whenever they were around. He will be missed dearly by the many family members and friends who loved him.
Left to honor and remember Leon are his wife, Iris Doman; his brothers, Dale Doman and Randy (Laurie) Doman; his sisters, Gay Doman, Dorene (Bruce) Hutchinson, and Cathy (Charles) Libby; his children, Diana (Glenn) Clark, Barry (Jennifer) Doman, Kristen (Damon) Smedley, and Shannon (Scott) Rickard; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Martha Doman, his brothers, Donal Doman, Craig Doman, and Douglas Doman, his sister DeeAnn Cahoon, his grandson Mason Smedley, his niece Elizabeth Browning, and his nephew Dereck Doyle Cahoon.
The family invites everyone to join them in celebration of Leon’s life at 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unity Second Ward, 275 South 250 East, Burley, Idaho. Friends may call at the church Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
