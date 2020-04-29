Obituary: Elden Leigh Wood

July 18, 1925—April 27, 2020
BURLEY – Elden Leigh Wood, age 94, passed away peacefully in his home in Burley, Idaho, on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was blessed to be surrounded by his eternal companion Picola, family members, and caring nurses at the time of his passing.
Elden was born on July 18, 1925, in Kimberly, Idaho, the sixth of seven children born to Roy Wood and Stella Permelia Sudweeks. Roy served as Elden’s bishop for 15 of his growing up years. From his father, Elden learned to work hard on their 160-acre farm, and from his mother he developed a loving, gentle, and poetic heart.
Elden served in the Army of Occupation as Combat Engineer Staff Sergeant in Seoul, Korea, and Okinawa, serving from March 1945 to January 1947. He met the beautiful Picola Grant Hatch while both were studying at Brigham Young University and were married on June 6, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. At the time of his passing, Elden and Picola had been married for nearly 71 years.
From 1966 until his retirement in 1990 from the Cassia County School District, Elden was the choral director of the Burley High School Bel Canto choir. He and Picola also owned the Wood Music Store in Burley for many years which began a legacy of music and teaching throughout the community.
In 1983, Elden received the very prestigious Idaho Music Educator of the Year Award. He served as bishop of the Burley 7th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Burley Idaho West Stake from 1982-1987.
In addition to serving seven full-time missions for the church, one as the President of the West Indies Mission, both he and Picola served in the Boise Idaho and Twin Falls Idaho Temples 12 years, for a combined total of 28 years of service to the Lord all across the globe.
Elden is survived by his beloved wife, Picola Grant Hatch Wood; their six children, Alan Roy Wood of Toole, Utah, Ann Leigh Harper (Teague) of Burley, Janine Green of Provo, Utah, Renee Packer (Stephen) of Syracuse, Utah, Claire Lynne Prigmore (Steve) of Syracuse, Utah, and Lucie Grant Gibbons (Barry) of Bountiful, Utah; 43 grandchildren; 147 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with a total posterity of 244. Elden was preceded in death by his parents; each of his siblings; and recently a grandson, Seth Teague Harper, who passed away on January 3, 2020.
We would like to express our deepest appreciation to each of the hospice workers and nurses from Minidoka Home Health & Hospice whose expert, gentle, and loving care always brought an added measure of relief, comfort, and much-needed reassurance to Elden and his family.
A private family viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, Monday, May 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley.
All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
A live webcast of the Viewing will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/E6kjAKo5c4A
A live webcast of the Graveside Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/akZ2DiIYKO4
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.