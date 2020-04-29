Obituary: Elden Leigh Wood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 18, 1925—April 27, 2020

BURLEY – Elden Leigh Wood, age 94, passed away peacefully in his home in Burley, Idaho, on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was blessed to be surrounded by his eternal companion Picola, family members, and caring nurses at the time of his passing.

Elden was born on July 18, 1925, in Kimberly, Idaho, the sixth of seven children born to Roy Wood and Stella Permelia Sudweeks. Roy served as Elden’s bishop for 15 of his growing up years. From his father, Elden learned to work hard on their 160-acre farm, and from his mother he developed a loving, gentle, and poetic heart.

Elden served in the Army of Occupation as Combat Engineer Staff Sergeant in Seoul, Korea, and Okinawa, serving from March 1945 to January 1947. He met the beautiful Picola Grant Hatch while both were studying at Brigham Young University and were married on June 6, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. At the time of his passing, Elden and Picola had been married for nearly 71 years.

From 1966 until his retirement in 1990 from the Cassia County School District, Elden was the choral director of the Burley High School Bel Canto choir. He and Picola also owned the Wood Music Store in Burley for many years which began a legacy of music and teaching throughout the community.