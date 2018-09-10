November 12, 1933—September 4, 2018
Elda Mae Huff (Bown) loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was brought to rest on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in her home in Buhl, Idaho.
Elda was born November 12, 1933 in Gooding, Idaho. Her love for music and dancing led her to meet the love of her life, Don Huff at a local dance hall. The two were married June 28, 1952. Soon after, they moved to Buhl, Idaho and had three children together and continued to dance through life. Elda supported her husband Don in his love for hunting and spent countless hours in the mountains hunting cougars and bears with their hound dogs. She also was active in the jamboree community throughout her years as a timekeeper while her husband Don acted as head judge. Elda and Don also participated in local bowling leagues up until their final years. Although these activities kept the two of them quite busy together, Elda found time to focus on her own talent as she found a knack for oil painting. She often took classes to keep learning and growing her skill. Many times, her paintings were entered into the local fair and won many ribbons for her work. She loved to paint for her grandkids and great grandchildren as well.
From a career perspective, Elda worked at Farmers National Bank in Buhl, Idaho up until her retirement.
Elda is survived by her three children, Kathy Huff, Mike (Rhonda) Huff, and Calvin (Kelly) Huff; her grandchildren Tiffany Gallegos, Misty Bultron, Sam Wilson, Erin Adamson, Alesia Rasmussen, David Wright, Nicole Lindauer, Brad Huff, Michael Johnson, Derek Johnson; and her great grandchildren, Skyler Gallegos, Allie Gallegos, Sebastian Bultron, Isabella Bultron, Avery Wilson, Aubrey Wilson, Cole Jacobson, Chase Jacobson, Jaxon Adamson, Araya Rasmussen, Alexia Rasmussen, Abby Rasmussen, AJ Rasmussen, Adam Rasmussen, Trinity Thorson, Seneth Ward, Isaac Ward, Noah Shaw, Mackay Jeanne Huff, Joshua Lindauer, Seren Lindauer, Alexis Johnson, Jaden Johnson, and Elijah Johnson.
Elda is preceded in death by her mother, father, all her siblings, and her late husband Don Huff.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Church of the Nazarene in Buhl. A time of viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday Night at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, Elda’s family would like to ask for those who can, to participate and/or donate to the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on Saturday, September 22nd at the College of Southern Idaho. Whether you have a personal connection to a loved one with this heartbreaking disease and walk in their honor, or would like to walk in Elda’s honor, your participation is beyond measure. If you would like to join or learn more, please visit the following: http://act.alz.org/goto/support-EldaHuff
