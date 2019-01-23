December 15, 1935—January 20, 2019
Elaine Frances Eller, 83, of Twin Falls, passed peacefully at her home on January 20, 2019, with the love of her life holding her hand.
Elaine was born in Kimberly, Idaho, to Florence (McClimans) and Edmond Kimball, on December 15, 1935. She was the second of seven children, with older sister Ruth, and younger siblings Shirley Mae, Dorothy, Edwin “Eddie” Lee, William “Billy,” and Patricia “Patsy.” Elaine attended Kimberly Elementary, O’Leary Junior High, and Castleford High Schools.
Elaine married Eldon Eller and had four children, Randy Eldon, Eugene “Gene” Allen (who she always affectionately called “James,”), Rodney “Rod” Lee, and Judith “Judy” Lynn. In 1963, she met the love of her life, Ralph Galford, who has always been a wonderful pops to the children, and with whom she shared 54 wonderful years of love.
Elaine always had a strong work ethic, and often held two or three jobs at a time. She worked at a potato house in Kimberly and Haney’s Bean and Seeds for many years. She also grew test-seed plants for Burpee Seed Company. Elaine loved flowers and gardening; she kept an immaculate yard, and vegetable and flower gardens for most of her life. Elaine was talented at canning; she used these skills to put up the vegetables she grew, and made the best pickled beets you’ve ever tasted. She had many secret recipes, including the one for her apple cake, and her family loved receiving those special treats every Christmas.
Elaine is survived by the love of her life, Ralph Dale Galford; children Gene (Cindy) Eller, Rod (Jean) Eller, and Judy Deveraux; grandchildren Sharrie Marie Eller Nutting Hughes, Amanda Lynn Eller, Jami Marie Eller Jones, Joshua Eugene Eller, Terry Dale Deveraux, Kristin (Blake) Johnson, and Nick (Chelsey) Fisher; great-grandchildren Zack, Kolton and Raiden Jones, Maggie and Ian Hughes, Owen, Ella, Ruby and Ollie Johnson, and Sariah Gale; siblings Ruth Nutting, Shirley (Cal) Vandervoort, Dorothy Morgensen, Edwin (Juanita) Kimball, and Patricia “Patsy” Silver.
Elaine was preceded in death by her son, Randy Eller; brother Billy (Charlotte) Kimball; and brothers-in-law Gerald Nutting, Walt Morgensen, and Ace Silver.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a brief graveside dedication to follow. Afterward, family and friends are invited to gather for light refreshments at Parke’s.
