Obituary: Elaine Arden Picklesimer

February 15, 1937- March 18, 2020

Elaine was born to Joseph and Ellen Baber on February 15, 1937 in Beckley, West Virginia. Her parents later divorced, and her mother married John Logg, a career Navy Chief. In her early years, the family moved frequently and eventually settled in Imperial Beach, California in the early 1950’s. While attending Mar Vista High School, she volunteered to sit next to Allen in English class. That was the beginning of a 65-year love affair. They married in 1954 and to this union four children were born: John, Julie, Jolene and Jeff.

Elaine never worked outside the home but excelled in her “career’’ as a mother, grandmother, and minister’s wife. She was known for her beautiful home, delicious pies and exquisite taste in clothing. She had a sharp wit, and if Elaine was in the room there was always laughter.