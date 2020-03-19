Obituary: Elaine Arden Picklesimer

February 15, 1937- March 18, 2020
Elaine was born to Joseph and Ellen Baber on February 15, 1937 in Beckley, West Virginia. Her parents later divorced, and her mother married John Logg, a career Navy Chief. In her early years, the family moved frequently and eventually settled in Imperial Beach, California in the early 1950’s. While attending Mar Vista High School, she volunteered to sit next to Allen in English class. That was the beginning of a 65-year love affair. They married in 1954 and to this union four children were born: John, Julie, Jolene and Jeff.
You have free articles remaining.
Elaine never worked outside the home but excelled in her “career’’ as a mother, grandmother, and minister’s wife. She was known for her beautiful home, delicious pies and exquisite taste in clothing. She had a sharp wit, and if Elaine was in the room there was always laughter.
She is survived by her children: John and Rebecca Picklesimer, Con and Julie Bleeker, Darrin and Jolene Whitaker and Jeff and Michelle Picklesimer all of Twin Falls and her grandchildren Andrew and Audrey DiPietro, Daryn Picklesimer, Seth and Sondra Collins, Rob and Melissa Lassiter, Blake and Angela Whitaker, Sam and Keni Petersen and Justin Picklesimer. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren: Mayci, Molly, Jack, Grady, Mandie, Grant, Grace, Kai, Isabell and Jeremiah. She will be remembered by friends, family, and the Bethel Temple Church family as a virtuous woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A viewing will be held Saturday, March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church in Twin Falls with Pastor John Collins Jr. officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m.
The family wishes to thank Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Ashley Manor for their wonderful care of our mother during her final days. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.