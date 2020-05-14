Obituary: Eileen Fae Severson

April 26, 1934—April 12, 2020
Eileen Fae Severson, 84, of Salmon Idaho, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020. She was born April 26, 1934 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Walter Robert Severson and Dora Ruth Tolley. She had seven siblings. Eileen graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She married Frederick J. Niendorf in 1947. She spent most of her life being a wonderful mother. She loved her children unconditionally. She had strong faith in her Heavenly Father. She learned the truth of God’s word through her pastor, Arnold Murray; her favorite being: Mathew 11: 29, 30. She also enjoyed her job at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho as a child caregiver and cook.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, sons Joel and Christopher Niendorf, and brothers Reed, Richard, and Ronnie Severson.
She is survived by her children Jeff Niendorf, Cody Niendorf, Sherrie Amoroso, Jennifer Jansson, and step-daughter Shelly Niendorf, and nine grandchildren.
