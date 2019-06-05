June 21, 1920—May 31, 2019
Egan William Drenker died in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in the former German City of Danzig on June 21, 1920. He was the first of three children born to Herta and Emil Drenker. The family moved to New York in 1927, living first in New York City and later in the small town of Thornwood. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1938 and then worked at various jobs for two years before going to college. In September 1940 he entered the University of Idaho to study Metallurgical Engineering. This program, under the direction of Dean Fahrenwald, had a good national reputation and the costs involved were moderate. While at the University of Idaho he became a member of Phi Gamma Delta. It was here, also, that he met his future wife. After Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the United States Army which sent him to Ft. Hood, Texas for training and then to the University of Nebraska for its specialized training program. After its completion he was assigned to the Manhattan District Corps of Engineers at Oak Ridge, Tennessee working with the separation of light from heavy uranium atoms. He was later sent to Los Alamos, New Mexico for further work with fissionable materials until his discharge from the Army in 1946. Subsequently, he earned B.S.and M.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska. While stationed in Tennessee he married Barbara Sutcliff of Twin Falls. There were two sons born to this marriage, William in 1947 and Jeffrey in 1950. It was Barbara’s father, Dr. R.A. Sutcliff, a Twin Falls dentist, who introduced him to the beauties and challenges of the field of orthodontics. Thus, in 1950, after some preliminary academic preparation, he entered the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry graduating in 1954 with the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery. Orthodontic training required another two years. He earned a Master of Science degree in Dentistry, specializing in Orthodontics in 1956. While a dental student he was elected to Omicron Kappa Upsilon, a dental honorary society. Dr. Drenker opened his orthodontic practice in Twin Falls in 1956 as the first university trained orthodontist in this area. He was able to open a second office, in Hailey, serving that office one day per week. This was made possible when Dr. Daniel Haymore joined him in his Twin Falls office in the early seventies. During his active years Dr. Drenker served one year as secretary of the South Central Idaho Dental Society and then one year as its president. He also served one year as president of the Idaho State Orthodontic Society. In addition he served on many of the committees associated with these organizations. Throughout his career and in retirement Dr. Drenker researched the behavior of orthodontic appliances. He wrote several papers on this subject. These were published. He also lectured on this topic. Working with the physics of wire configurations proved to be a great source of satisfaction. Dr. Drenker enjoyed going to the office every day and meeting his patients. He felt it to be an honor to serve them. It was also a pleasure having lunch with his colleagues and attending the many professional conferences. Studying the technical literature was a lifelong interest. He retired from active practice in 1989. Dr. Drenker enjoyed belonging to Elks, Kiwanis, and the American Legion. He also enjoyed outdoor Idaho with its many recreational opportunities. The friendly people, mild climate, and beautiful scenery all made this a great place in which to live.
Dr. Drenker is survived by his son Jeffrey of Salt Lake City, by three grandchildren and several great grandchildren, and by seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty three years, his son William, his parents, his sister and brother, and by his daughter-in-law Connie.
Thank you for all your care and support to Bridgeview Estates staff and Marcie & Joanne and caregivers Julie, Della and Kendra. No formal service is planned other than a private get together for family at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.