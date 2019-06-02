April 5, 1933-May 30, 2019
Edwin Dale Krumm, 86, of Buhl was being cheered on by his loving family as he hit his final homerun and ran straight into the arms of Jesus on May 30, 2019.
Dale was born at the home of his grandparents in Hansen, Idaho to Charles and Pearl Krumm on April 5th, 1933. He was the oldest of three children. He had a brother Dean and a sister Flora.
Dale attended schools in Eden, Kimberly, Hansen, Murtaugh and Hagerman.
He was an outstanding athlete and participated in football, basketball and his favorite sport, baseball. He graduated from Hagerman High School in 1951. Dale started working for Idaho Power right out of high school as an equipment operator at the Lower Salmon Power plant.
He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Hendrickson, on Nov. 4, 1952. Together they welcomed three daughters, Rhonda, Bobbi and Becci.
Shortly after Dale & Donna were married, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and they moved to Biloxi, MS where Dale was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. Dale was assigned to work in the sports personnel department. He soon decided to try out for the Keesler Air Force Base baseball team where he won the position of first baseman. Since Dale was old enough to swing a bat, he had a desire to play with the big leaguers. His lifelong dream became a reality when he was chosen to play on the USAF All Stars team, composed of players from numerous air force bases around the country. The highlight for the players on this team was that they got to play against the Major League All Stars.
When Dale’s enlistment time was up in January 1957 he was being recruited by the major league scouts, but Dale decided it was time to go back to Idaho to raise his family. He went back to his job with Idaho Power where he was employed in many different positions across southern Idaho.
In December of 1968, while they were living in Buhl, his wife Donna passed away, leaving him to raise three daughters.
In June of 1969 Dale married Eileen Ingram. They transferred to Boise shortly after they were married. Two children were born to this union, Melanie and Michael.
Dale was involved in numerous civic and church organizations such as Lion’s Club, Jay Cees, Gideons International, and Rotary where he served a term as District Governor. He also served as the leader of a group study exchange team who traveled from Idaho to South Africa in 1988. They were also a host family to several Rotary exchange students. Dale officiated high school football, basketball, and baseball for 27 years. He was instrumental in starting the Back-Country Horseman’s Club in McCall and served on the school board at McCall Donnelly School District. Dale retired from Idaho Power in 1992 after serving more than 40 years with the company. After retirement, Dale served 3,000 hours in voluntary service at St Luke’s Magic Valley and served as auxiliary president.
Dale and Eileen’s love for the Lord led them to serve in many capacities of ministry through their church involvement. Dale served as a music leader, Sunday school class teacher, and church board member. They served as Greeters for the Twin Falls Nazarene Church for numerous years. Dale loved to sing and was accompanied by his wife on the piano.
Dale was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna, his parents, his brother, Dean Krumm, his sister, Flora Overacre, and grandson, Jarod Krohn. He is survived by his wife Eileen, his children Rhonda (Mical) Hitesman, Bobbi (Rod) Krohn, Becci Krumm, Melanie (Don) Hensman, and Mike (Jenn) Krumm along with 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ippolito and Visions Hospice for their excellent care for Dale during his battle with pancreatic cancer. A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6th from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
