March 16, 1931—July 22, 2019
Edward (Eddie, Ed) William Skinner Jr. was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 16, 1931 to Edward W. Skinner Sr. and Ethel C. (Fields) Skinner. He grew up in Twin Falls where he attended Washington and Lincoln Elementary schools and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1949. After high school, he attended Linfield College and Idaho State University. When the Korean War broke out Eddie enlisted in the Air Force. After basic training he was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico where he was a Crew Chief. In 1953, he married Susie M. Slade at the First Baptist Church, in Twin Falls. They lived in Roswell, NM until 1955.
From 1955 until his retirement in 2009, Ed worked alongside his father as owner / manager of Twin Fall Distributors and Skinner Trucking. In retirement, he returned to his first love of cattle ranching and enjoyed working cows on the family ranch. Ed never met a stranger, he always had a sparkle in his eye and was quick to smile.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman and in his spare time he enjoyed riding horses, camping, hunting, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing and spending time in the mountains. For 70+ years you could find Ed skiing Bald Mountain, helicopter and/or snowcat skiing in Canada with family and friends. He enjoyed golfing as a member of the Blue Lakes Country Club & Jerome Country club. Ed was an active member of Rotary Club as well as a life-long member of the First Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
Edward is survived by his wife of 66 years, Susie M. Skinner (Slade) and his sister Betty Ruth Skinner. His children, James (Jim) E. Skinner, Jenny M. von Zastrow (Skinner), David C. Skinner & Kym Daigh. Grandchildren, A.J. Keegan, Katherine (Katie) Skinner, Joseph (Joe) Skinner, Abigail (Abby) Skinner, Geoffrey (Geoff) von Zastrow, Isabel (Issy) von Zastrow.
Edward was preceded in death by his father Edward W. Skinner Sr. and his mother Ethel C. Skinner.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Rotary Foundation PO Box 821, Twin Falls or a charity of your choice. Family encourages family and friends to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.