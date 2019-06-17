March 26, 1936 ~ June 14, 2019
Ed Bryant, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019. Ed was born March 26, 1936 in Mount Vernon, Texas to Edward Lee Bryant and Allie Virginia Railie.
Ed spent his early years in Texas before serving in the Army during the Viet Nam War after which he spent time in Oregon and Idaho. It was in Idaho that he met Barbara Simmonds Moore whom he married on August 17, 1981 in Elko, Nevada. Ed spent the next 36 years there with Barbara and loved helping her raise her 6 daughters. He retired after many years at Idaho Frozen Foods, then enjoyed working for the Forest Service. He loved spending his time with family and friends enjoying many hours of hunting, fishing, camping and just being together. In addition to his love for the outdoors, Ed enjoyed many hours of making quilts out of denim and has crocheted many beautiful afghans. Ed was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his calling in the church and the many friends he made.
Ed leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara; sister, Judy; brother, William; his children Pearl, Patty, and Ed Jr.; his step children, Tammy Newnham (deceased), Debbie Warnock, Chris Paulson, Dawna Ackerman, Lisa Bothof, and Shannon Trinkaus; son-in law Tom Newnham, their spouses and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ed was loved by many family and friends whose lives he has touched and will be greatly missed.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday June 20, 2019 at Farmers Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl. A viewing will be held at 10:00 am, Friday June 21, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1001 Fair Avenue with a Funeral Services to follow at 11AM. Concluding with a Graveside Service at West End Cemetery 1574 E. Elm St. all in Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Ed’s family on his memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
