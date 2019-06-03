Obituary: Edward Schuckert

January 8, 1925—May 22, 2019
Edward was born in Los Angeles, CA. Most of his adult life was spent protecting California as a State Forest Ranger II, fire boss and wildland management supervisor for the CA Department of Forestry where he oversaw containment of 400-plus forest fires. It was in this occupation that he met his wife Zoe. The couple retired in 1979 and with a great love of the outdoors they selected Twin Falls, Idaho as their forever home. They built a home south of town spending their retirement years, fishing, camping, hunting & traveling. At one time or another many of Edwards siblings relocated to Twin Falls to enjoy life in the Magic Valley. Edward was a Master Mason, an aircraft pilot, and for several decades was a member of the American Legion, holding the position as Commander of the Post in Grass Valley, CA. He was loved by many.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife Zoe & daughter Zoe Ann and survived by son Mark & his wife Svetlana Schuckert, also of Twin Falls, ID. There will be no formal services at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering in Twin Falls will be open to all to join. The date to be announced, it is anticipated for later this summer, 2019. If you are interested in attending please contact Sierra Schuckert at sierraschuckert@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers donations in his name to Visions Hospice Care &/or CSI Department of Nursing would be welcomed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.