Obituary: Edward Lee Claiborn

April 3, 1933—January 15, 2019
Edward Claiborn passed away peacefully on January 15, 2019. He was 85 years old. Edward grew up in Kimberly, Idaho, the son of J.D. and Emily Claiborn, and the youngest of four siblings.
After graduating from the University of Idaho, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Colonel and served for 26 years. Edward was a forward air controller in Vietnam, a flight instructor, a professor of economics at the Air Force Academy, and the head of the ROTC detachment at the University of California at Berkeley. While he was in the Air Force, he earned his doctoral degree from Princeton University. After his Air Force career, he joined the Virginia Military Institute as a professor of economics.
A quietly spiritual man, Edward was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington, VA, where he served as chairman of the finance committee and chairman of the ushers committee. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Logan, UT. During his life, he was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Club, and the Sons of the American Revolution.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Emily Claiborn; his older sister, Elaine Burkey; and his older brother, Jack Claiborn. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Claiborn; his two daughters, Kelley Fallin and Candis Claiborn; two grandchildren, Megan and Wesley Fallin; and his oldest brother, William Claiborn.
A service to celebrate Edward’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church at 178 W. Center Street in Logan, UT.
Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
