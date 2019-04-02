Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Edward Kent Hammond
Sherri Davis

November 10, 1950—March 15, 2019

Kent Hammond of Oakley, Idaho passed away from battling a long fight of cancer at his home on March 15, 2019.

Kent was born November 10, 1950. He was the 3rd sibling of 6 children of Edward and Alice Hammond.

Kent enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and working out in the yard. He loved construction as he did that all of his life.

Kent is survived by his wife Eloise Hammond, step son Chris Jordan (Allison Poff), step daughter Nasha Bair (Shane Olsen), three grandsons Dontea Rocha, Alex Jordan, and Braxton Bair along with six step grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Marvelene Hiddleston, Sharon Tracy (John), both in Mountain Home, Linda Pratt, Paul, and a brother Steven Hammond (Terrie), Hansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gene Hammond.

Kent requested to have no services but to have a dinner in his honor. Eloise and children would like invite family and friends to a dinner in Kent’s honor on April 13, 2019 at Morey’s Steakhouse in Burley Idaho at 2 p.m.

