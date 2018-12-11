December 23, 1921—December 6, 2018
Edward John Yragui, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 6, 2018.
Ed was born December 23, 1921, in Winnemucca, Nevada to Jose ‘Joe’ and Dominica Yragui. After losing his mother to pneumonia at the young age of six his father returned to Spain with their five children and they were raised by their grandparents. Ed shared many interesting stories of growing up in Spain.
In 1939, Ed returned to the United States and made his way to the family farm in Twin Falls where his father was living and where Ed has lived ever since. Ed had to re-learn English, attending Twin Falls High School until his father passed away in 1943 and he took over the family business of raising sheep. On May 26, 1947, Ed married his lifelong companion Evelyn Patricia Elorrieta. Together they raised their son Donald and helped to raise three granddaughters. At some point, Ed switched from raising sheep to cattle, which became a true passion. Besides cattle ranching, he also worked at Consolidated Freightways for many years eventually retiring from there in 1987.
Ed was always an extremely hard worker and never took a vacation. He worked right up until this year helping feed cattle in the winter and irrigating the pasture in the summer. Ed lived simply but truly and was an honest, kind and amazing man.
Ed is survived by his son, Donald (Leanne) Yragui; granddaughters, Michelle (Josh) Fletcher, Tina Yragui and Deanna (Travis) Bachert; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Anna Bella Bachert. Ed is also survived by his brother Leon (Rae) Yragui and many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death and is now reunited with his dear wife Evelyn and great-grandson Dylan Edward Thompson; his sister, two brothers and a half-brother as well as many good friends.
Ed’s life will be celebrated at a rosary prayer service at 6:00 PM Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison East in Twin Falls. The funeral mass will take place at 10:00 AM Friday, December 14, 2018 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 167 6th Avenue East in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
