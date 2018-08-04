Obituary:Edward John Wegrzyniak

May 6, 1951—July 25, 2018
Edward John Wegrzyniak passed away peacefully while at his home in Shoshone, ID on July 25, 2018 at the age of 67.
Edward is survived by his wife Lauri Wegrzyniak, children Jason Wegrzyniak, Alex Wegrzyniak, Kelly Smith, Jamie Bernal, Victoria Hurst, Adam Wegrzyniak, and Kallie Hurst, , sister Donna Golish of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, brother John of Windber, Pennsylvania, sister Monica Wegrzyniak of Shoshone, Idaho, brother Stan Wegrzyniak of Mountain Home, Idaho, and brother Dan Wegrzyniak of Virginia Beach, Virginia, along with 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Grace Wegrzyniak of Windber, Pennsylvania.
Edward was born May 6, 1951 in Windber, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Forest Hills High School in Sidman, Pennsylvania, then left for Okinawa, Japan with the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1969-1971. Ed then moved to Mountain Home, ID where he worked as a carpenter and began his family. In 1977 Ed began the career he loved for 34 years, working for the State of Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, starting at Bruneau Sand Dunes and completing his service at Three Island Crossing State Park. Ed was passionate about his job and the people he worked with there. He was always working to ‘make happy campers’, and ‘keep the desert green’. Ed had a gift for making people comfortable with conversation and for listening intently to people’s life stories, gaining him life-long friendships.
Ed’s priority was always his family. He loved teaching his children, and later grandchildren, about the outdoors and preparing them for all life has to offer. With his marriage in 2001 to Lauri Wegrzyniak he blended his 7 children into the large family he always wanted. His children remember him as a loving, selfless teacher of life’s lessons.
Ed was an accomplished craftsman. He built and remodeled many homes in the area and was adept at fixing everything. He was a kind and humble man who was passionate about the outdoors; hunting, fishing, hiking, and just being outside. We are all better people for having known and loved Ed, he will continue to impact the lives of those who knew him.
A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at Three Island Crossing State Park in Glenns Ferry, ID on August 25th at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed’s life. Donations can be sent to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute at 725 Poleline Rd. W., Twin Falls, ID 83301. The family would like to thank the very caring individuals at St. Luke’s Hospital, Mountain States Tumor Institute, Huntsman Cancer Center, and the University of Utah Rehabilitation, and Neurology who so diligently cared for Ed.
Please visit Ed’s memorial webpage online at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
