September 5, 1928—December 24, 2019
Edward Herman Bortz, Jr. of Twin Falls, Idaho, died peacefully the morning of Dec. 24, 2019. He was born at Manchester, Oklahoma on Sept. 5, 1928, to Edward Herman Bortz, Sr. and Clara Hess Bortz. When he was a young boy, his family moved to Idaho, and he attended schools in Burley, graduating from Burley High School in 1946.
After a brief stint in the U.S. Army, Ed returned to the Magic Valley and worked a variety of jobs in the agricultural and mechanic fields. He met Violet Marie Cox in the fall of 1947, and they were married on March 8, 1948. He continued farming until his health did not allow it, and then returned to his love of mechanics; he operated a service station in South Park before joining the automotive department of Sears Roebuck in 1962. He retired from Sears after 25 years of service in 1987, and then enjoyed fishing and camping with his wife and their friends and family. He and Violet were lifelong members of the Church of Christ.
When health issues made it impossible to continue living in their home independently, Ed and Violet moved to Grace Assisted Living in the summer of 2018. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Grace and also of Visions Hospice who provided amazing care for Ed for nearly two years.
You have free articles remaining.
Ed is survived by his wife of 71 years, Violet Bortz, and three sisters: Vergie Brannan of Lander, WY, Ida Tedford of Del City, OK, and Birdine Schmidt of Burley, ID. He is also survived by his three sons: Ron (Sandy) Bortz of Meridian, Garry (Gini) Bortz of Fresno, CA, and Dennis (Gala) Bortz of Twin Falls. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Steve (Melanie) Bortz, Kevin (Emily) Bortz, Brennon (Whitney) Bortz, Ryan Bortz, Natasha (Kai) Boschma, and Andrew (Samara) Bortz. Six great-grandchildren also mourn his passing: Nicholas, Joseph, Elijah, Caleb, Aisling, and Kella. A new great-grandson is expected to make his arrival within the week.
Ed was preceded in death by one sister, Nadine Fay, his parents, Edward and Clara Bortz, and one great-grandson, Dillon.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Parke’s Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m., also at Parke’s Funeral Home, with Clyde Short officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.