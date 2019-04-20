March 26, 1952—April 14, 2019
A very fine man decided this journey was becoming too difficult to keep fighting for. Edward “Eddie” M Heil, left this plane Sunday, April 14, 2019. Ed was taken from us way too soon at the young age of 67. His last days were spent in the ICU at St Luke’s Magic Valley where he had exceptional and compassionate care. Every attempt was made to bring him back to us. This husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend will be sorely missed by his loved ones left behind. He leaves a very large hole in the Heil clan.
Ed began his journey on March 26, 1952, at the old Twin Falls Hospital, born to Edward Heil and Myrtle Clampitt Heil. Ed was part of a family of four children, with siblings, Kathy, Robin, and Randy Heil. His father was a farmer for a time in Roseworth, Idaho and then later Ed’s parents became dairy farmers in Paul, Idaho. When Ed was in junior high, his parents moved to Twin Falls, and his father began a career in carpentry. This is where his final years were spent. Ed helped his father with the dairy, at times to the discontent of his parents when he did not feed the calves, or the time he started the field on fire. When he was very young, he decided he needed to accompany his father to the field on the back of the tractor; he just forgot to tell his Dad he was there. Ed Heil Sr. was quite upset when he saw little Eddie there, and I am pretty sure this was a fine day for punishment.
Ed attended and graduated from Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho. He went on to attend the College of Southern Idaho, receiving his Associates of Applied Science in Radio and Television on May 14, 1972. Ed then began a career of television and electronic repair at Mel Quale’s Electronics. Ed also worked as a carpenter with his father for about 10 years. He went back to electronics at Blacker’s Appliance and Furniture until he became too ill to work in January of 2019.
Ed met Denise Gordon in December of 1971, but they did not begin dating until January of 1972. On February 14, 1972, Ed asked Denise to marry him. In October of the same year, Ed and Denise became united and that marriage lasted 47 years until Ed’s death. Ed and Denise had two children in this union, Christopher M. Heil in May of 1975, and Daniel M. Heil in August of 1978. In those 47 years, many adventures were had with hiking, fishing, camping, four wheeling, motorcycling, fishing, radio controlled airplanes, airsoft games, barbecues, picnics, Oregon Coast trips, fishing, and zip lines in the back yard. Yes, I know that fishing was listed three times; this was how much he loved fishing. Life with Ed was fun. He loved to see how anything worked and then explain it to you in great detail. There was nothing Ed could not fix, including cars, appliances, anything to do with carpentry and of course, electronics. There was a time Ed could make any computer do whatever he needed it to do. I do not believe you can sum up a man’s life in a few words. Ed was available to any who needed him; his family was a top priority and he could not understand a man who did not put his wife and children first. Ed loved his parents and siblings. He loved his church and serving his church. When Ed became a Grandpa for the first time, he had a T-shirt made up with his granddaughter’s picture that read: “Have I told you I’m a Grandpa?” He would wear that to church under his dress shirt. He was too shy to show people, but he told them all about it.
Ed is survived by his wife, Denise Heil, his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Deanna) Heil; son, Daniel and soon to be daughter-in-law, Emily Heil; sisters, Robin Hazen (Steve Miller), and Kathy Schrock; grandchildren, Madison, Mariah, and Mason Heil, Parker Derbidge, Devin and Katie Heil; nephews, James (Suzi) Schrock, Bryon (Laurie Vanheuysen) Schrock, Jeremy Hazen, Josh (Danielle) Hazen, and Jason Heil. When Ed and Denise married, he gained another family as Denise’s siblings were very young. Scott (Anita) Gordon who was 13 at the time of the marriage, Teri (Todd) Kendall who was 10, Nacole (Gary) Kendall who was five, and Michael (Kirsten) Gordon who was two. On this side of his family, there are three nieces and ten nephews, with many more great nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Myrtle Heil, and his brother Randy Heil. If you desire, please donate on behalf of Ed to the American Diabetes Association.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Dr., Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.